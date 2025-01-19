Game Day Guide: Stars vs Red Wings

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Detroit

2425 GDG 1.19 vs DET
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Sunday, January 19 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: Bonanno Brothers Pizza

Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Record
28-16-1 (16-6-1 Home)
Rank
57 Points (3rd in Central)
Power Play
18.3% (26-for-142)
Penalty Kill
85.1% (103-for-121)
Last 10 Games
7-3-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Detroit Red Wings Sunday night for the first time this season. Entering Sunday's match, the Stars are 28-15-1 while the Red Wings are 21-19-4. The two teams will face each other once more this season on April 14 in Detroit.
  • Dallas is 121-112-38 all-time vs. Detroit, including a 69-44-22 mark at home.
  • The Stars have won 13 of their last 15 games against the Red Wings and enter Sunday's contest with seven consecutive wins against Detroit dating back to April 24, 2021.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has 15 points (2-13—15) in 16 career games against the Red Wings. He enters Sunday's game riding a five-game point streak vs. Detroit, earning nine points during that span (2-7—9).
  • Forward Jason Robertson rides his longest active point streak against a single opponent entering Sunday's contest with 17 points (8-9—17) in his last 10 games against Detroit. Robertson has earned points in 11 of his 12 career games played against the Red Wings. Dallas is 9-2-0 when Robertson has tallied at least one point vs. Detroit.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (8-9—17, 10 GP)
Matt Duchene (16-17—33, 40 GP)
Tyler Seguin (0-5—5, 5 GP)
Roope Hintz (10-12—22, 14 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (2-7—9, 5 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-14—22, 38 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-7—10, 3 GP)
Jason Robertson (8-10—18, 12 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Evgenii Dadonov has 11 points (4-7—11) in his last 11 games played dating back to Dec. 27 against the Minnesota Wild. During that span, the Stars have outscored their opponents 11-5 when Dadonov has been on the ice during 5-on-5 play according to Natural Stat Trick. Of Dadonov's 23 points (12-11—23) this season, 16 (8-8—16) have come against opponents from other divisions.

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has registered 15 points (8-7—15) in his last 10 games dating back to Dec. 27 vs. Toronto. Larkin leads Detroit in goals this season (20) and places second in points (41) and third in assists (21). In his career against Dallas, he has 16 points (8-8—16) in 21 games and rides a six-game point streak against the Stars, earning seven points (5-2—7) during that span.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have leaned on their AHL affiliate a lot this year.

A franchise that has been relatively healthy the previous two seasons has three key forwards out of the lineup in Seguin (hip surgery), Mason Marchment (facial surgery) and Roope Hintz (upper body). As a result, recalls have been made for Matěj Blümel, Arttu Hyry and Justin Hryckowian, and those players have had to take on key minutes at an important time of the year.

“Every organization, you get to this point of the season and your depth gets tested,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer. “So those guys have to come up and contribute. We have a good American League team and the guys we have called up have done a good job. The list is long and we’ve gotten a lot of contributions from that group of guys.”

Blümel is the most recent call-up and maybe one of the most interesting. A fourth-round draft pick by Edmonton in 2019, he is in his third year in the Stars organization. He played six NHL games in the 2022-23 season and has logged five games this year. The 24-year-old forward said he feels more confident every time he gets called up.

“It feels different because I feel I’m a better player overall,” Blümel said. “I got better at playing a 200-foot game. I’m happy to get this opportunity to show how hard I’ve been working in the AHL.”

Blümel this season has 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 32 games with the Texas Stars. Hyry has 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) and Hryckowian has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists). The fact they are older and have “been around,” so to speak, makes it easier for DeBoer to use them.

“The nice thing is it’s the second or third time around for a lot of them,” DeBoer said. “Once you get through that first recall, the nerves disappear. I’m comfortable that we’re past that with these guys now.”

That said, the challenge to play a different style is real. At the AHL level, these forwards play top minutes in all situations. They are expected to score goals and they probably take more risks. In the NHL, the key is to play smart and not make mistakes.

“It’s harder here, for sure,” Blümel said. “Down there, you have extra time for everything. But with every shift I’m feeling more comfortable.”

DeBoer said his only real hope is to get players who can help the team win.

“I don’t think it’s tricky, but it’s a different responsibility than what he does in the American League,” DeBoer said. “He has to be sure that we can trust him out there. I’m not even talking produce. I’m talking, let me play you for 10, 12, 14 minutes and let me feel good about it. That’s where we have to start with those guys.”

But he does need that trust.

“It’s not training camp,” DeBoer said. “We’re in the middle of the season and there are critical points on the line every night. That’s the challenge.”

Mix in the fact that these teammates are battling each other to satisfy their NHL dream, all the while knowing that Seguin, Marchment and Hintz are coming back and that the Stars might trade for more forwards, and the competition can get tough. But Blümel said they actually rely upon one another for support.

“It’s great because we have a really good group of guys down there and we’re all friends, so it’s fun to see those guys get called up,” Blümel said.

Key Numbers 🔢

11

The Stars have won 11 straight home games against the Red Wings, dating back to the 2016-17 season.

209

Since Pete DeBoer became head coach of the Stars, they have never lost three consecutive games in regulation. That’s a span of 209 games.

17

Stars forward Robertson has 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) in a 10-game point streak against the Red Wings.

He Said It 📢

“I think tomorrow we have an opportunity to respond well in front of a home crowd against a very hot team, so it’s going to be a big response game.”

-Stars forward Robertson on facing Detroit at home Sunday after losing in Colorado on Saturday

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
January 21
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
January 24
6:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
St. Louis Blues
January 25
6:00 PM CT
Enterprise Center

Related Content

DAL at COL | Recap

DAL@COL Postgame: Pete DeBoer

DAL@COL Postgame: Jason Robertson

Heika’s Take: Stars can’t match Avs intensity, fall in lopsided 6-3 loss

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Stars can’t match Avs intensity, fall in lopsided 6-3 loss

Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Dallas Stars, City of Farmers Branch officially open Ryse Energy StarCenter Multisport Farmers Branch

Dallas Stars Brad Alberts selected as D CEO Corporate Leader of the Year

Heika’s Take: Stars can’t solve rookie goalie, come up short against Canadiens

NHL announces Dallas Stars Quarter-Century Teams

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canadiens

Heika's Take: Stankoven, Stars end road trip on emphatic note with win over Leafs

Game Day Guide: Stars at Maple Leafs

Heika's Take: Stars lose winning streak, fall again to Senators 

Game Day Guide: Stars at Senators

Heika’s Take: Stars outlast Canadiens in shootout to log seventh straight win

Game Day Guide: Stars at Canadiens

The snowball effect: How the Stars are growing their own success in current win streak

Heika’s Take: Stars gaining “swagger” as they roll to sixth straight win over Flyers

Game Day Guide: Stars at Flyers

Heika’s Take: Stars resiliency shines through during furious comeback against Rangers

Game Day Guide: Stars at Rangers