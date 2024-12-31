Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sabres

First Shift 🏒

Dadonov isn’t old, but he is the oldest player on the Stars roster.

So the fact the veteran forward finds new and exciting ways to bond with teammates of all ages is intriguing. Dadonov, 35, has three goals and three assists in his past five games, and seems to be a catalyst for any line he plays on. On Friday against Minnesota, he was on a line with Benn and Wyatt Johnston and had a hand in two goals. On Sunday in Chicago, he found chemistry with Robertson and Hintz, as well as Benn, Logan Stankoven and Duchene, and had a goal and an assist.

“He’s a smart player, creative,” Benn said. “He has a knack for the net, and he’s been doing it his whole career. He’s probably still one of our best skaters at the young age of 35.”

Dadonov was drafted by Florida back in 2007 and jumped overseas from Russia at the end of the 2009-10 season. Pete DeBoer was head coach of the Panthers, so he got an up close look at what Dadonov could do. As a result, he reunited with Dadonov in Vegas in 2021 and once again with the Stars in 2023.

“He’s just a smart hockey player,” DeBoer said. “He’s a veteran guy, he’s a heavy, hard player for his size.”

Dadonov is listed at 5-11, 188. He battles hard for pucks, reads the game well, and has a history of understanding skill at the highest level. Dadonov played 311 games in the KHL and has played for the Russian National Team on 10 different occasions. That kind of experience makes it easy for him to adjust.

“He’s played on Olympic teams, on national teams for Russia,” DeBoer said. “He’s played with great players. He understands the importance of details in a game - winning that puck battle, hanging onto a puck in the offensive zone. He’s just a good, solid hockey player who can go up and down your lineup. You’re always looking for players like that.”

DeBoer isn’t afraid to allow a player to take chances, and Dadonov is the leader in earning a coach’s trust. He is able to find holes that lead to offensive opportunities, but he does it without cheating.

“We were talking this morning that he gets a breakaway a game, or it feels like it, but he doesn’t do it recklessly,” DeBoer said. “He’s not cheating for it, he just has really good timing in those situations, which is hard to teach.”

The Stars are hoping he can continue that style going forward. Dallas is fighting to score goals, so having a “depth” player like Dadonov rack up 10 goals before the midway point of the season is a great thing.

“Daddy is so experienced in any situation. He can do whatever you need him to do,” Robertson said. “We’re going to need him along the way. He’s definitely a valued asset.”