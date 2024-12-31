Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sabres

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Buffalo

2425 GDG 12.31 vs BUF
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Tuesday, December 31 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

Dallas Stars
Buffalo Sabres
Record
21-13-1 (13-5-1 Home)
14-19-4 (7-9-1 Away)
Rank
43 Points (4th Central)
32 Points (T-7th in Atlantic)
Power Play
15.4% (18-for-117)
16.0% (17-for-106)
Penalty Kill
84.7% (83-for-98)
78.0% (92-for-118)
Last 10 Games
5-4-1
3-6-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night at American Airlines Center for the second and final time this season. Entering Tuesday's match, the Stars are 21-13-1 while the Sabres are 14-19-4.
  • The Stars have won 10 of the past 15 contests against the Sabres (10-4-1), also recording wins in eight of their last 10 at American Airlines Center against them (8-1-1). Since the start of the 2009-10 season, the Stars have posted a 16-6-2 record against the Sabres. Their .708 points percentage against Buffalo during that span is the ninth-best mark in the NHL.
  • Dallas is 56-57-20 all-time vs. Buffalo, including a 36-23-8 mark at home.
  • Forward Evgenii Dadonov has 23 points (8-15—23) in 22 career games against Buffalo. His 1.05 points per game average against the Sabres is his best mark against any opponent.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has three points (1-2—3) in five career home games against Buffalo and has six points (3-3—6) in the last seven games he has played against the Sabres (home and away).

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Thomas Harley (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (14-17—31, 36 GP)
Matt Duchene (11-13—24, 26 GP)
Evgenii Dadanov (8-15—23, 22 GP)
Jamie Benn (12-10—22, 24 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars captain Benn enters Tuesday's game riding a three-game point streak (2-3—5) after his first three-point game (1-2—3) of the season on Dec. 29 at Chicago. Benn is tied with Jason Robertson in scoring in the month of December with 12 points (3-9—12) in 13 games. In his last five home games against Buffalo, Benn has earned points in four of those contests (3-1—4).

Sabres forward Tage Thompson enters Tuesday's matchup riding a three-game point streak (2-2—4). Thompson leads all Buffalo skaters in points (29) and goals (18) this season. In the first meeting between Buffalo and Dallas this season, Thompson tallied two points (1-1—2), including the game-winning goal for the Sabres. In his career against Dallas, Thompson has earned 10 points (4-6—10) in 12 games played.

First Shift 🏒

Dadonov isn’t old, but he is the oldest player on the Stars roster.

So the fact the veteran forward finds new and exciting ways to bond with teammates of all ages is intriguing. Dadonov, 35, has three goals and three assists in his past five games, and seems to be a catalyst for any line he plays on. On Friday against Minnesota, he was on a line with Benn and Wyatt Johnston and had a hand in two goals. On Sunday in Chicago, he found chemistry with Robertson and Hintz, as well as Benn, Logan Stankoven and Duchene, and had a goal and an assist.

“He’s a smart player, creative,” Benn said. “He has a knack for the net, and he’s been doing it his whole career. He’s probably still one of our best skaters at the young age of 35.”

Dadonov was drafted by Florida back in 2007 and jumped overseas from Russia at the end of the 2009-10 season. Pete DeBoer was head coach of the Panthers, so he got an up close look at what Dadonov could do. As a result, he reunited with Dadonov in Vegas in 2021 and once again with the Stars in 2023.

“He’s just a smart hockey player,” DeBoer said. “He’s a veteran guy, he’s a heavy, hard player for his size.”

Dadonov is listed at 5-11, 188. He battles hard for pucks, reads the game well, and has a history of understanding skill at the highest level. Dadonov played 311 games in the KHL and has played for the Russian National Team on 10 different occasions. That kind of experience makes it easy for him to adjust.

“He’s played on Olympic teams, on national teams for Russia,” DeBoer said. “He’s played with great players. He understands the importance of details in a game - winning that puck battle, hanging onto a puck in the offensive zone. He’s just a good, solid hockey player who can go up and down your lineup. You’re always looking for players like that.”

DeBoer isn’t afraid to allow a player to take chances, and Dadonov is the leader in earning a coach’s trust. He is able to find holes that lead to offensive opportunities, but he does it without cheating.

“We were talking this morning that he gets a breakaway a game, or it feels like it, but he doesn’t do it recklessly,” DeBoer said. “He’s not cheating for it, he just has really good timing in those situations, which is hard to teach.”

The Stars are hoping he can continue that style going forward. Dallas is fighting to score goals, so having a “depth” player like Dadonov rack up 10 goals before the midway point of the season is a great thing.

“Daddy is so experienced in any situation. He can do whatever you need him to do,” Robertson said. “We’re going to need him along the way. He’s definitely a valued asset.”

Key Numbers 🔢

22

Buffalo is second in the NHL in scoring first at 22 games and is third in first period goals at 41. The Sabres are 29th in points percentage when scoring first at .455.

16.0

Buffalo ranks 26th in power play success at 16.0 percent. Dallas ranks 27th at 15.4 percent.

15.9

Dallas ranks third in most giveaways per game at 15.9.

He Said It 📢

“It was great. One, it’s great to see him and you can see how important he is to our group. When he shows up, he just brings the life and the energy up. You realize how much you miss him on a day-to-day basis around the team when he comes in like that.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on a visit from Joe Pavelski to the team Sunday. Pavelski is retired and living in Wisconsin and drove down with his son Nate to see the Stars in Chicago

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
January 2
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
January 4
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
New York Rangers
January 7
6:00 PM CT
Madison Square Garden

