Game Day Guide: Stars vs Maple Leafs

When: Monday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Texas Live!
View the latest information on the matchup against Toronto, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Monday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Texas Live!
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Dallas Stars
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Toronto Maple Leafs
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Record
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48-20-12 (22-9-8 Away)
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32-34-14 (18-14-8 Home)
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Rank
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108 points (2nd in Central)
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78 Points (8th in Atlantic)
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Power Play
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28.5% (69-for-242)
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21.2% (41-for-193)
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Penalty Kill
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80.3% (196-for-244)
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82.1% (183-for-223)
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Last 10 Games
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5-4-1
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3-6-1
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Active Streaks
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Leading Scorers
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Mikko Rantanen (3-4—7, 5 GP)
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Tyler Seguin (17-18—35, 36 GP)
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Miro Heiskanen (0-4—4, 4 GP)
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Tyler Myers (4-16—20, 54 GP)
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Sam Steel (2-1—3, 3 GP)
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Matt Duchene (6-13—19, 26 GP)
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Mavrik Bourque (2-0—2, 2 GP)
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Jamie Benn (8-10—18, 26 GP)
Stars forward Jason Robertson scored both of Dallas' goals on April 11 against the New York Rangers and now enters Monday's matchup riding a three-game point streak, dating back to April 7 against the Calgary Flames, collecting five points (4-1—5) during that span. In all, Robertson has registered 94 points (44-50—94) in 80 games played this season, leading the team and ranking 10th in the NHL in scoring entering play Sunday. His 94 points are the second-most in a single season in Dallas Stars’ team history (since 1993-94), trailing only his own 109 points in 2022-23. Robertson's 44 goals this year are also the second-most he has scored in a single season in his career and were the tied for the fifth-most in the NHL entering play Sunday. He is two goals shy of matching his career high of 46 that he scored in 2022-23. In Dallas' last game on April 11, Robertson played in his 372 consecutive game, which set the new Dallas Stars team record for longest Iron Man streak, surpassing Jamie Benn’s 371-game streak that he set from Jan. 31, 2021 to March 31, 2025. Robertson’s Iron Man streak began on Jan. 20, 2022. In his career against Toronto, Robertson has recorded six points (1-5—6) in 10 games played, averaging 18:26 of time on ice per game. He enters Monday's contest riding a two-game point streak against the Maple Leafs, tallying two points (1-1—2) during that span.
Maple Leafs forward John Tavares has recorded nine points (4-5—9) in his last six games played, dating back to March 30 against the Anaheim Ducks. In 80 games played this season, Tavares has totaled 70 points (30-40—70), ranking second on the team in scoring. He scored his 30th goal of the season on April 4 against the Los Angeles Kings, marking the eighth time in his career he's registered 30 or more goals in a single season. Tavares' 30 goals and 11 power-play goals this season both lead Maple Leafs skaters. In his career against Dallas, Tavares has notched 28 points (12-16—28) in 27 games played, averaging 1.04 points per game and 18:35 of time on ice per game. Entering Monday's game, Tavares has collected six points (3-3—6) in his last six games played against the Stars, dating back to Dec. 6, 2022.
Maybe the most impressive thing about the Stars’ power play is just how consistent it has been this season.
Yes, Dallas leads the league in power play goals scored at 69. And yes, the Lads in Victory Green are second in success rate at 28.5 percent. But Dallas has scored a man advantage goal in 46 of 80 games, and that’s one reason they sit third in the league right now at 48-20-12 (108 points).
“I think it’s been maybe the strongest part of our game all season,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “It’s won us a lot of hockey games.”
One of the most interesting comparisons to last season is the power play. Not only did Dallas change head coaches and bring in Gulutzan, who ran a very successful man advantage as an assistant coach in Edmonton, but it called up Neil Graham from the AHL and assigned him to oversee the power play.
Gulutzan said that his history as an assistant coach for the previous seven seasons leads him to trust his own assistants. Because of that, he gives Graham the credit for this year’s success.
“He’s done a great job of coming in here and finding what works,” Gulutzan said. “He hasn’t let it get stale, he’s adjusted and really stayed ahead of it.”
That hasn’t been easy. The Stars early in the season were missing Benn, Duchene and Seguin because of injuries. After the Olympic Break, they were without Roope Hintz and Rantanen for long stretches. Just recently, they lost quarterback Heiskanen.
But there they were Saturday scoring a power play goal to break a 0-0 tie in the third period of an eventual 2-0 win over the New York Rangers. That’s a great sign for the upcoming playoffs.
“You need it to come through at the right time,” said forward Robertson.
When you consider, the Stars ranked 17th in success rate last season at 22.0 percent and 10th in power play goals at 55, this year has already been a success. The hope is as Hintz and Heiskanen return, it can become even better.
Wyatt Johnston leads the NHL in power play goals with 26, and he has done a lot of his damage from the slot off quick passes and quick releases. But Robertson, who co-leads the team with 41 power play points (15 goals, 26 assists) said it really has been a team effort where players are adjusting their spots and keeping the opposition guessing.
“Our goals have come from different areas,” Robertson said. “I score from the flank, the slot, the right side, net front, and Johnny is the same way. Mikko is getting his looks and same with Dutchy, so we’re interchangeable, and that’s hard to play against. It’s hard to predict to where it’s going.”
And the hope is the team can continue to do that. While power plays can dry up in the playoffs, the Stars might have a formula that can score in even the tightest games.
“Throughout the whole season, we haven’t been stagnant. Guys are moving around and getting scoring chances,” Robertson said. “Last year, we were a good power play but maybe stuck in our positions a little bit. Now, we’re going out there and using our intuition.”
Gulutzan said the team is playing “pond hockey,” just with a pretty good idea of what they are doing.
“They’re good players, smart players, so we need to trust them to make good decisions,” he said.
3
In 7 career games against the Stars, Toronto forward Nick Robertson has 3 goals and 1 assist and is plus-4. His brother Jason, who plays for Dallas, has 1 goal, 5 assists and is minus-2.
32.4
Toronto gives up the most shots on goal per game at 32.4 per game. They rank 31st in GAA at 3.58.
4,096
Dallas ranks 31st in shot attempts (on goal, missed, blocked) at 4,096.
“When you come to Dallas, you buy into a certain philosophy…Guys don’t cheat the game, that’s what I’ve learned, that guys play the right way. There’s a certain standard that we hold. It doesn’t matter who is coming in.”
-Stars forward Robertson on what has allowed the team to have consistent success despite changing the roster and the coaching staff
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.