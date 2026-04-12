Heika’s Take: Stars wrap up regular season home slate with stingy shutout win over Rangers

“I told them it’s no fun to just defend,” he said. “I think our team is really good without the puck. We are very good without the puck, but it is more fun to play with the puck, and that was really the message here. We have to do some things holding on to pucks and start to get our forecheck and get our feet moving through the neutral zone so that we can play with it. I mean, who wants to defend all night? So, that was the message there and it’s been the message for about a month. Let’s get better with it and do some more things with it.”