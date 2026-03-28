Game Day Guide: Stars vs Penguins

When: Saturday, March 28 at 4:00 p.m.
Where: PPG Paints Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Sidecar Social Frisco
View the latest information on the matchup against Pittsburgh, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Saturday, March 28 at 4:00 p.m.
Where: PPG Paints Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Sidecar Social Frisco
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Dallas Stars
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Pittsburgh Penguins
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Record
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43-18-11 (21-8-7 Away)
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36-20-16 (17-11-8 Home)
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Rank
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97 Points (2nd in Central)
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88 Points (2nd in Metropolitan)
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Power Play
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28.8% (63-for-219)
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24.4% (50-for-205)
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Penalty Kill
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81.2% (177-for-218)
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82.6% (176-for-213)
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Last 10 Games
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5-4-1
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5-3-2
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Active Streaks
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Leading Scorers
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Jamie Benn (4-2—6, 5 GP)
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Matt Duchene (10-9—19, 28 GP)
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Miro Heiskanen (3-1—4, 3 GP)
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Jamie Benn (9-9—18, 26 GP)
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Mikko Rantanen (5-12—17, 16 GP)
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Tyler Seguin (10-6—16, 32 GP)
Stars forward Duchene scored Dallas' lone goal in their last game on March 26 against the New York Islanders and now enters Saturday's matchup riding a four-game point streak, tallying four points (1-3—4) during that span. In all, Duchene has posted 36 points (14-22—36) in 47 games played this season, ranking sixth on the team in scoring despite missing 25 games with an injury earlier this year. Among Stars skaters, he also ranks tied for fourth in game-winning goals (3), fifth in power-play goals (4) and tied for fifth in total goals (14). In his career against Pittsburgh, Duchene has notched 19 points (10-9—19) in 28 games played, averaging 18:20 of time on ice per game. Entering Saturday's game, Duchene has put up four points (1-3—4) in his last three games played against the Penguins.
Penguins forward Bryan Rust enters Saturday's contest riding a nine-game point streak, dating back to March 10 against the Carolina Hurricanes, recording 13 points (5-8—13) during that span. In 65 games played this season, Rust has collected 59 points (26-33—59), ranking second on the team in scoring. He leads Penguins skaters this season in power-play scoring (8-16—24) and shots taken (172), while his game-winning goals (4) are tied for the team lead. Rust recently skated in his 700th NHL game on March 21 against the Winnipeg Jets, becoming the ninth skater in franchise history to reach the milestone. In his career against Dallas, Rust has registered four points (3-1—4) in 13 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +5.
Casey DeSmith said it best Friday: You have to work your way out of a slump.
That’s what the Stars are trying to do right now as they held a practice full of intention after a 2-1 loss to the Islanders, and are hoping they will be in a good place Saturday when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“Every team goes through it,” DeSmith said. “Nobody is happy about losing and obviously the vibes aren’t as high, but you’ve got to keep them somewhat high to get out of it. You can’t just go to ‘miserable land,’ you have to stay positive and keep working.”
While coach Glen Gulutzan said he hasn’t picked his starting goalie for Saturday’s 5 p.m. local start, DeSmith could get the call against his former team. The 34-year-old played nine seasons in the Penguins organization and has a lot of friends in the area.
What’s more, he’s 14-7-5 on the year and has a 2.40 GAA and .908 save percentage.
“Casey has been great for us,” Gulutzan said. “He’s a big reason why we are where we’re at.”
Dallas still sits second in the NHL at 43-18-11 (97 points) despite a recent 1-4-1 slump. But with Minnesota creeping back closer in the standings, it would be nice to shake out of it quickly. The Stars won’t have a morning skate on Saturday, so they ran through a spirited practice on Friday.
“We’re not where we want to be right now, so we had kind of morning skate with a little bit more intensity to get us ready,” Gulutzan said. “We’ve just got to keep on it and even get stingier in our play. I still think we’re doing some good things offensively, but if we can limit even more of what we’re giving up, that would be the best way to get out of these things.”
The Stars were much better defensively in the 2-1 loss on Long Island, and the hope is that the possible return of Rantanen could help Saturday. Rantanen suffered a lower body injury playing for Finland at the Olympics and hasn’t played since. Rantanen led the Stars in scoring at the time of the injury and was eighth in the league with 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists) in 54 games, so his return would be huge.
Gulutzan would not confirm the return, but said Rantanen is close.
“He’s very close to play,” Gulutzan said. “He’ll certainly play one of these games. If it’s not Saturday then certainly it will be Sunday. We’ll see how he’s feeling after today’s skate.”
Another former Penguin who is returning home is forward Michael Bunting (who was acquired from Nashville at the trade deadline) and he said he would be excited playing in a game with Rantanen.
“I know what he brings to the table,” Bunting said. “He’s a big boy, he’s very offensive, he thinks the game really well. He’s a moose out there. Getting him back would give us a boost.”
Sam Steel suffered a lower body injury on Thursday and flew back to Texas for evaluation.
“It’s probably a hip flexor or a groin, so we’ll see how bad it is,” Gulutzan said. “It wasn’t as bad this morning as we maybe thought yesterday, so that’s a good sign. But we do need to send him back to get it looked at.”
The absence of Steel and the possible return of Rantanen could mean some line juggling. Duchene had a maintenance day on Friday, and Rantanen skated mostly with Wyatt Johnston, who was his linemate before the injury. The question is who would be the third man on that line. Could they load it up with Jason Robertson, who has been playing with Jonhston, or could they put a player like Bunting or Justin Hryckowian with Johnston?
It’s a lot to decide, but every player would likely want some ice time with Rantanen.
“He’s very talkative and chats a lot. He has an outgoing personality and you like that,” Bunting said of his practice time with Rantanen. “I talk quite a bit. I’ve always been a very vocal guy in the room and on the ice. I’m still new, but I’m sure guys are starting to realize that.”
21-8-7
Dallas has the fourth best road record in the NHL at 21-8-7. Pittsburgh has the 15th best home record at 17-11-8.
78
Pittsburgh scores the third most first period goals in the NHL at 78. Dallas ranks second in fewest first period goals allowed at 52.
15.6
Pittsburgh has the fourth most giveaways in the league at 15.6 per game. Dallas ranks 25th at 14.1.
“Every single team on this trip is fighting for their playoff lives. It was a tight game and I thought we did some good things and we’re trying to build that whole `60-minute game’ until it’s engrained in us. We can do more.”
-Stars forward Colin Blackwell after a 2-1 loss to the Islanders on Thursday
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.