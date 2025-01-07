Game Day Guide: Stars at Rangers

When: Tuesday, January 7 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Madison Square Garden
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
New York Rangers
Record
24-13-1 (8-8-0 Away)
18-20-1 (8-9-1 Home)
Rank
49 Points (T-3rd in Central)
37 Points (T-7th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
15.5% (19-for-123)
17.1% (18-for-105)
Penalty Kill
85.4% (88-for-103)
83.9% (104-for-124)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
3-7-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
None
Matt Duchene (6-11—17, 26 GP)
Tyler Seguin (6-9—15, 31 GP)
Matt Dumba (4-6—10, 16 GP)
Evgenii Dadanov (3-6—9, 17 GP)
Stars forward Jason Robertson enters Tuesday's contest with seven points (2-5—7) in his last five games. Robertson tallied an assist on the Stars only goal back on Dec. 20 against the Rangers and has four points (2-2—4) in six career games played against them. He is second in assists (21) for the Stars this season and is five assists shy of tying Loui Eriksson (207) for 25th on the franchise’s all-time assists list.
Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck enters Tuesday's game scoring four points (2-2—4) in his last five games. In the last meeting between Dallas and New York, Trocheck earned two points (1-1—2), bringing his career total against the Stars to 26 points (10-16—26) in 27 games.
Every NHL season is different for every team, and the Stars are discovering that for a number of reasons in the 2024-25 campaign.
Not only did the team lose Joe Pavelski to retirement, Radek Faksa and Ty Dellandrea to trades, and Seguin and Mason Marchment to midseason injuries, it also has several players facing new challenges. In addition to a group of 20-somethings moving up the ladder and taking bigger roles, you also had a group of key players who gobbled up 19 playoff games in each of the past two seasons.
The postseason contests obviously push each player up to 100 games and beyond in each season, but they also are extra tough on the mind and body. So teams that have made good runs have seen the cumulative effect on players the next year.
Stars coach Pete DeBoer said he has seen players like Wyatt Johnston, Robertson, Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley get off to slow starts this season – in part because of some individual injuries, but also in part because of the wear and tear.
Harley scored an overtime goal on Saturday and had three shots on goal in a 3-2 win over Utah. It was a nice moment for the 23-year-old defenseman who is trailing behind the offensive pace he set last season.
“I thought Harls was one of those guys in the group that started slow – a lot of minutes in the last two years in the playoffs – and like all of those guys, he’s finding his legs now,” DeBoer said. “I think [Wyatt] Johnston looks like a different player, [Thomas] Harley looks like a different player than he did in the first six, eight weeks of the season.”
Harley still is going through growing pains. He is at 155 NHL games, but his numbers are down from last season when he tallied 15 goals among 47 points and was plus-28 in 79 games. This year, he has five goals among 18 points in 36 games.
Part of the problem is the Stars changed out three defensemen on the blueline and looked to use Harley as the leader of a pairing this season. That meant more shuffling and less consistency than what he typically had beside Heiskanen last season. After a couple of injuries and even more shuffling, Harley is back next to Heiskanen on most shifts, and it has looked good. Harley has a goal and two assists in that span, while Heiskanen has three assists.
“It’s pretty natural,” Harley said. “It’s a little bit musical chairs back there with all of the injuries we have had, but playing with Miro is very natural.”
Johnston and Robertson also are starting to find their way, and that has helped the team during a 5-0-1 surge. Johnston has 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in the past six games, while Robertson has 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists) in the past four.
That’s been great in helping players like Mavrik Bourque (2 goals) and Logan Stankoven (4 goals) better understand the art of scoring goals.
“It’s not an easy league to come in as a guy who is expected to score,” DeBoer said. “It’s easier to come into this league like Oskar Bäck, where your job is to kill penalties and win some battles and make sure that you’re plus when you’re out there. If you’re a young guy where you have a tag that you’re expected to score at this level, it’s an unforgiving league.”
Right now, a smart group of 20 somethings is finding a way to get the group forgiveness.
25
Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist was drafted by the Rangers (28th overall in 2018). He played 25 NHL games with New York before being traded to the Stars in 2022. He has since played 149 games with Dallas, tallying 39 points.
35
The Rangers rank 30th in third period scoring with 35 goals. Dallas ranks third in fewest third period goals against at 32.
25:15
Heiskanen ranks fifth in the NHL in average time on ice at 25:15. That’s up from 24:32 (13th) last season.
“There are always things you want to get better at. Right off the top of my head - power play, scoring. I like our team game, I like how we’re defending – that’s giving us a chance to win every night. There’s always little details…I don’t think we’re a good enough team on the walls. In order to win down the stretch, I think we need to get better in those areas.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the improvements he’d like to see the team make as the season progresses
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.