Heika’s Take: Dallas outlasts Utah, hits the road on a high note

“I think we played a really, really good game,” said Utah coach André Tourigny. “I am really proud of the way the guys played. We closed the gap again, and that seems to be something I say every time we play [Dallas]. They are one of the toughest teams to play against in the league, and this year every time we have played them, we have gotten closer and closer. Tonight, we got a big point on the road on the end of a road trip. Too bad we lost that 3-on-3.”