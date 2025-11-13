Game Day Guide: Stars at Canadiens

When: Thursday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Belle Centre
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against Montréal, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
Dallas Stars
Montréal Canadiens
Record
10-4-3 (5-1-2 Away)
10-4-2 (5-2-1 Home)
Rank
23 Points (2nd in Central)
22 Points (1st in Atlantic)
Power Play
32.8% (20-for-61)
26.1% (12-for-46)
Penalty Kill
73.6% (39-for-53)
80.0% (44-for-55)
Last 10 Games
7-1-2
6-2-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (15-16—31, 35 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-15—22, 27 GP)
Jamie Benn (10-11—21, 23 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (7-7—14, 15 GP)
Stars forward Jason Robertson tallied three points (1-2—3) in Dallas’ last game – a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa on Nov. 11 – extending his point streak against the Senators to three games (2-4—6) and also marking his fifth multi-point outing of the season. Robertson has totaled 17 points (4-13—17) through 17 games played this season, averaging 1.00 points per game. His 17 points rank third on the team in scoring. Robertson (69) also ranks third in the NHL in shots taken this season entering play Wednesday. According to Natural Stat Trick, when Robertson is on the ice during 5-on-5 play Dallas is outscoring their opponents 11-9. In his career against the Canadiens, Robertson has seven points (3-4—7) in eight games.
Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki has recorded 20 points (4-16—20) in 16 games this season, averaging 1.25 points per game which leads Montréal skaters. Suzuki rode a 12-game point streak earlier this season (Oct. 9 - Nov. 4), earning 19 points (3-16—19) during that span. According to NHL Stats, it was the longest point streak by a Canadiens skater since Pierre Turgeon (13 GP from April 5 - 29, 1995). Since his NHL debut in 2019, Suzuki leads Canadiens skaters in scoring (142-253—395), shots (989) and points per game (0.84). In his career against Dallas, Suzuki has 14 points (3-11—14) in 10 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +3 and averaging 1.40 points per game. He enters Thursday's contest riding a four-game point streak against the Stars, earning seven points (2-5—7) during that span.
Justin Hryckowian was the first player on the ice at practice on Wednesday.
It wasn’t a surprise, though, as the Quebec native holds the Bell Centre as a very special place in his heart.
“It felt really cool,” Hryckowian said. “I was excited to be here as soon as we landed. It’s a pretty special place.”
The journey for the 24-year-old rookie has been special, too.
The native of nearby L'Île-Bizard grew up playing hockey in the Montréal area, but then sought his path to the pros in the United States. He played two seasons in the USHL and then attended Northeastern University in Boston for three seasons. A couple of big scoring years put him on the Stars’ radar and he eventually signed a free agent contract with the organization in 2023.
As a member of the Texas Stars last season, he tallied 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) and was named the AHL Rookie of the Year. He then made the Dallas roster out of training camp and has two goals in 16 games this season.
“He’s been playing well and that line has been playing well,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said of Hryckowian, Mavrik Bourque and Oskar Bäck. “They seem to have some chemistry together and they’re helping us create energy.”
Hryckowian is listed at 5-11, 195, but he plays much bigger. He’s tough along the boards and helps create possession for the Stars.
“He’s obviously a very competitive guy and he wins puck battles,” Gulutzan said. “Those kinds of guys are hard to play against. They can keep you in the offensive zone.”
That’s been important for the Stars as they have been in battles pretty much every game. On Tuesday, Dallas got down 2-0 at Ottawa and was losing a lot of the statistical possession battles. Then, the team flipped the script, started to control the puck more and eventually earned a 3-2 win in overtime. Having players like Hryckowian is a big reason for that.
Mix in the fact the team lost Adam Erne to a lower-body injury on Tuesday, and the impact of the depth forwards is even bigger. Benn and Duchene are still out with injuries, so the Stars need strong play until they return. Nathan Bastian might jump in on Thursday, but Dallas definitely needs all hands on deck.
Both Hryckowian and Bourque (who also is from Quebec) will have a ton of friends and family at the game, and that should be something the team feeds off of in a showdown with a strong Canadiens team.
“You try to make them proud and represent,” Hryckowian said.
While Gulutzan added: “I was actually thinking about him the last couple of days, growing up here. It will be a real treasure for him.”
24.7
Montréal ranks 31st in the NHL at 24.7 shots on goal per game. Dallas ranks 27th at 26.2.
2.48
Jake Oettinger is 5-2-0 in his career against Montréal with a 2.48 GAA and .907 save percentage.
10
Dallas is tied for third in the NHL in trailing first in games at 10. However, the Stars have produced the most points out of games where it trails first at 13 (5-2-3).
“I’m hoping not a few weeks, but it’s going to be a little bit here. He’s starting to look really good on the ice. We’re getting excited to have our captain back, we just want to make sure it’s the right time.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on captain Benn’s recovery from a punctured lung. Benn is traveling and skating with the team, but isn’t ready to play yet
