Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

When: Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
10-5-0 (3-4-0 Away)
11-2-3 (4-1-1 Home)
Rank
20 Points (3rd Central)
25 Points (2nd Central)
Power Play
18.4% (9-for-49)
21.6% (11-for-51)
Penalty Kill
84.8% (39-for-46)
76.9% (30-for-39)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
7-2-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (2-3—5, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (20-30—50, 44 GP)
Jason Robertson (4-1—5, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (20-28—48, 55 GP)
Roope Hintz (2-2—4, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (12-26—38, 55 GP)
Esa Lindell (0-4—4, 2 GP)
Roope Hintz (9-10—19, 19 GP)
Stars forward Oskar Bäck scored his first NHL goal in the Stars 7-2 win over Boston on Nov. 14. He also registered an assist in the game, cementing his first multi-point NHL game. Bäck has tallied three points over his rookie year (1-2—3) through 10 games played. During his time with the Texas Stars (2021-22 to 2023-24) Bäck totaled 88 career points (19-69—88) in 196 AHL games.
Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov ranks second in the NHL in points (30) and assists (20). Kaprizov is riding a four-game point streak going into Saturday's contest, having scored nine points (3-6—9) in his last four games played. He has averaged more than 1.2 points per game since making his debut with Minnesota in the 2020-21 season.
Steve Spott put it perfectly.
The Stars assistant coach was asked about the team’s offensive struggles to start this season, and said Dallas needed the real life experience of not scoring to understand how hard it is.
“You come off the last couple of years we have had and it’s human nature,” Spott said. “We can show up, we can play, we’re going to create offense - so I think sometimes you’ve got to touch the hot stove to know you can get burned. We have a lot more offense than we have shown.“
Since head coach Pete DeBoer came in two seasons ago, the Stars have been a solid offensive team with a great power play, and individuals have posted some of their best career stats. So the feeling after training camp was they would once again find easy success. Even the coaches were comfortable with the process.
“We didn’t think offense would be a challenge, so it’s respect for the league, it’s recognizing that you have to play hard in the offensive zone every night in this league,” Spott said. “With these layered defensive zone coverages, you’ve got to get to the inside. If you stay on the outside, they’ll let you stand there.”
The Stars have broken through in the past two games with a 7-1 win in Pittsburgh on Monday and a 7-2 home win against Boston on Thursday. Several players have been able to break out of slumps, and that could be a good sign for the future.
“So much of scoring is confidence, so every bit helps,” said Duchene.
The Stars ranks sixth in shot attempt differential, a stat the league uses to show puck possession, and DeBoer said the team’s analytics say they are in a place that is very similar to last season. Because of that, the coach said the scoring woes early in the season likely are a matter of simply not putting the puck in the net.
“We had some analytics meetings and the underlying numbers are pretty similar to a year ago at the same time other than our finishing,” DeBoer said. “Finishing is usually confidence and feeling it, and hopefully we’ve got some guys heading in the right direction.”
In rattling off 14 goals over the past two games, the Stars were able to see some results for players like Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven and Miro Heiskanen. While players like Robertson and Hintz are still behind their normal pace, the feeling is good throughout the lineup.
“That allows guys to maybe get some confidence back,” Spott said. “You talk about Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven, they have had opportunities and then to be able to score, it lifts a weight. Pete challenged them, and it’s not about cheating for offense, it’s about playing the right way and letting the offense come. So it’s nice to see it come.”
Now, they have to try to keep it going. Saturday’s game against Minnesota is a key battle for Central Division positioning and also a potential First Round playoff matchup, so it will be more than just a regular game. But the whole start to the season has sort of been like that.
“I don’t think we’ve hit our full stride yet as a hockey club,” Spott said. “I think we’re turning the corner. We’re playing faster, we’re quick-upping the puck, we’re getting rewarded in the neutral zone for playing faster. When we do those things, we’re a dangerous club.”
30
Minnesota winger Kirill Kaprizov ranks second in the NHL in scoring with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists). He leads the league at plus-16. He has 13 points (6 goals, 9 assists) in 9 career games against the Stars.
25.0 percent
The Dallas power play has actually done much better on the road, hitting at 25.0 percent in seven games. The Stars are 9.5 percent at home in eight games.
2.49
Stars goalie Oettinger grew up in the Twin Cities and was a fan of the Wild. He is 5-0-1 in his career against the Wild with a 2.49 GAA and .913 save percentage.
“Media pressure? All you guys talked about was our [poor] home record last year and now our home record is great. You guys should start talking about the road record now.”
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer with a humorous answer about the team flipping home and road results from last season. Dallas is now 7-1-0 as the home team and 3-4-0 as the road team this season
Opponent
Date
Time
Location
November 18
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
November 20
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Tampa Bay Lightning
November 23
6:00 PM CT
Amalie Arena