Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

First Shift 🏒

Truth be told, Jake Oettinger is never far from Minnesota.

The Stars goalie has his summer home near he and his wife’s families, so even an extended trip to the area this week feels pretty normal.

“It’s just hanging out with family,” he said of visiting his offseason home Thursday and Friday before playing the Wild on Saturday afternoon. “It feels like it’s summer. We had both my family and her family over to our house for dinner, so that was nice.”

For Oettinger, coming home has always been a good thing. He is 8-1-3 against the Wild in his career with a 2.26 GAA and .924 save percentage. That’s especially important this season as Dallas and Minnesota are battling with Colorado for the top three spots in the Central Division. Oettinger is coming off one of his best games of the season, stopping 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 shootout win at Colorado, so this is a nice reminder of how the 27-year-old got here.

“Right now, he’s pushing,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “That’s the right spot for him to be, because he’s pushing his game, his practices, he’s pushing in all areas. I just feel when a guy puts in the work, that’s where confidence comes from. When you feel you’re prepared, the more confident you get.”

Oettinger said visiting his family in the Minneapolis area is good for him. He and his wife welcomed their first child last year, and visiting his old home is a big part of the existential vibe that has been all around him this year.

Oettinger has 295 career appearances (8th in franchise history) with a 178-76-32 regular season record (third most wins). He has helped the Stars to three straight Western Conference finals.

“I’ve definitely had a lot going on, which is exciting and fun, and I think that has helped me a lot,” Oettinger said of his new role as a father. “The most important things in my life are not at the rink and that helps me put everything in perspective. So then when you’re here, you just go to work.”

This season, he is 29-10-5 and is on a current run of 12-0-1, which ties for the longest point streak in franchise history among goalies. Oettinger credits that off-ice focus.

“I think trying to get that child-like mentality, which is going out there and having fun,” he said of the fact his summer home reminds him of why he started playing. “You’re trying to not put too much pressure on yourself, so if I can just take care of what I can control, then you can go out there and have fun and enjoy the moments and try to battle with the guys.”

Saturday will be another chance to do that. He will have family and friends in the stands once again, and he’ll definitely be ready for the challenge. Of course, he could be back in a month or so for the playoffs.

“Coming in here always feels like a playoff game,” he said. “Every time we play them, it feels like there is that heightened sense of dislike. It always feels more important than a game at the end of March.”