Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

View the latest information on the matchup against Minnesota, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Away2568
By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, March 21 at 3:00 p.m.

Where: Grand Casino Arena

TV: Victory+ 

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: Plaza at Toyota Music Factory

 
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
43-15-10 (21-7-6 Away) 
39-19-12 (19-10-8 Home) 
Rank
96 Points (2nd in Central) 
90 Points (3rd in Central) 
Power Play
29.3% (60-for-205) 
24.8% (57-for-230) 
Penalty Kill
80.6% (166-for-206) 
79.6% (144-for-181) 
Last 10 Games
8-1-1 
4-4-2 

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild Saturday afternoon for the third of four matchups this season. Dallas defeated Minnesota in their first meeting earlier this season on Oct. 14 (5-2 W) while falling short in their last matchup on Dec. 11 (5-2 L). The two teams will meet for a final time this season on April 9 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 55-29-12 all-time vs. Minnesota, including a 21-21-5 mark on the road. The Stars’ 55 all-time wins against the Wild rank third among all NHL teams, behind Colorado (67) and Calgary (60).
  • The Stars have earned points in 15 of their last 16 games played against the Wild, upholding a 10-1-5 record dating back to December 20, 2021. Their 25 points during that span are the third-most among all NHL teams.
  • Defenseman Esa Lindell enters Saturday's contest riding a three-game point streak vs. Minnesota, earning four points (1-3—4) during that span. In all, Lindell has notched 16 points (2-14—16) in 35 career games played against the Wild while carrying a plus-minus rating of +13 and averaging 23:04 of time on ice per game.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Saturday’s matchup riding a two-game point streak vs. Minnesota, tallying three points (1-2—3) during that span. In 13 career games played against the Wild, Johnston has totaled 13 points (6-7—13), including putting up three game-winning goals.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Esa Lindell (1-3—4, 3 GP) 
Tyler Seguin (20-32—52, 46 GP)  
Jason Robertson (2-1—3, 3 GP) 
Jamie Benn (20-30—50, 60 GP)  
Miro Heiskanen (1-2—3, 2 GP) 
Mikko Rantanen (16-26—42, 41 GP) 
Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3, 2 GP) 
Matt Duchene (14-27—41, 61 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Heiskanen has recorded seven points (2-5—7) in his last seven games dating back to March 6. Heiskanen has totaled 57 points (9-48—57) in 66 games played this season, ranking fourth on the team and eighth among NHL defensemen in scoring entering play Friday. His 57 points are the second-highest total in a single season in his career, trailing only the 73 points (11-62—73) he had in 2022-23. Entering play Friday, Heiskanen's 25:51 of time on ice per game played is the third-best mark in the NHL. In his career against Minnesota, Heiskanen has registered 17 points (2-15—17) in 20 games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +11 and averaging 24:15 of time on ice per game. He enters Saturday's game riding a two-game point streak against the Wild, collecting three points (1-2—3) during that span, including putting up a goal and an assist in Dallas’ last meeting against them on Dec. 11. His 24:15 of time on ice per game against them ranks ninth in the League among all active NHL skaters who have played Minnesota at least 10 times in their career.

Wild defenseman Brock Faber enters Saturday's matchup riding a two-game point streak, earning four assists during that span. In 70 games played this season, Faber has collected 47 points (14-33—47), ranking third on the team in scoring. He also leads the team this season in blocked shots (133), takeaways (34) and plus-minus rating (+21). In his career against Dallas, Faber has tallied two points (1-1—2) in nine games played, while averaging 24:31 of time on ice per game. His 24:31 of time on ice per game against the Stars ranks seventh among all active NHL skaters.

First Shift 🏒

Truth be told, Jake Oettinger is never far from Minnesota.

The Stars goalie has his summer home near he and his wife’s families, so even an extended trip to the area this week feels pretty normal.

“It’s just hanging out with family,” he said of visiting his offseason home Thursday and Friday before playing the Wild on Saturday afternoon. “It feels like it’s summer. We had both my family and her family over to our house for dinner, so that was nice.”

For Oettinger, coming home has always been a good thing. He is 8-1-3 against the Wild in his career with a 2.26 GAA and .924 save percentage. That’s especially important this season as Dallas and Minnesota are battling with Colorado for the top three spots in the Central Division. Oettinger is coming off one of his best games of the season, stopping 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 shootout win at Colorado, so this is a nice reminder of how the 27-year-old got here.

“Right now, he’s pushing,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “That’s the right spot for him to be, because he’s pushing his game, his practices, he’s pushing in all areas. I just feel when a guy puts in the work, that’s where confidence comes from. When you feel you’re prepared, the more confident you get.”

Oettinger said visiting his family in the Minneapolis area is good for him. He and his wife welcomed their first child last year, and visiting his old home is a big part of the existential vibe that has been all around him this year.

Oettinger has 295 career appearances (8th in franchise history) with a 178-76-32 regular season record (third most wins). He has helped the Stars to three straight Western Conference finals.

“I’ve definitely had a lot going on, which is exciting and fun, and I think that has helped me a lot,” Oettinger said of his new role as a father. “The most important things in my life are not at the rink and that helps me put everything in perspective. So then when you’re here, you just go to work.”

This season, he is 29-10-5 and is on a current run of 12-0-1, which ties for the longest point streak in franchise history among goalies. Oettinger credits that off-ice focus.

“I think trying to get that child-like mentality, which is going out there and having fun,” he said of the fact his summer home reminds him of why he started playing. “You’re trying to not put too much pressure on yourself, so if I can just take care of what I can control, then you can go out there and have fun and enjoy the moments and try to battle with the guys.”

Saturday will be another chance to do that. He will have family and friends in the stands once again, and he’ll definitely be ready for the challenge. Of course, he could be back in a month or so for the playoffs.

“Coming in here always feels like a playoff game,” he said. “Every time we play them, it feels like there is that heightened sense of dislike. It always feels more important than a game at the end of March.”

Key Numbers 🔢

15-5-2

Dallas is 15-5-2 in games against Central Division opponents. Minnesota is 12-7-3.

46.8 percent

Minnesota ranks 30th in faceoff winning percentage at 46.8 percent. Dallas ranks seventh at 52.0 percent.

239

Stars forward Robertson ranks fifth in the NHL in shots on goal at 239.

He Said It 📢

“I think there are some things we can improve on. We weren’t moving our feet as well as we could and making plays. Sometimes, you get in these big games and you’re afraid to make a mistake, and it can paralyze you a little bit…They’re  a very astute group and they care a lot, so they take in a lot and they implement it.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on how his team didn’t play its best in a 2-1 shootout win in Colorado and would like to improve on that performance

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Vegas Golden Knights
March 22
6:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
New Jersey Devils
March 24
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
New York Islanders
March 26
6:00 p.m.
UBS Arena

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