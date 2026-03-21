Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

When: Saturday, March 21 at 3:00 p.m.
Where: Grand Casino Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Plaza at Toyota Music Factory
View the latest information on the matchup against Minnesota, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Saturday, March 21 at 3:00 p.m.
Where: Grand Casino Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Plaza at Toyota Music Factory
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Dallas Stars
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Minnesota Wild
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Record
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43-15-10 (21-7-6 Away)
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39-19-12 (19-10-8 Home)
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Rank
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96 Points (2nd in Central)
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90 Points (3rd in Central)
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Power Play
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29.3% (60-for-205)
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24.8% (57-for-230)
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Penalty Kill
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80.6% (166-for-206)
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79.6% (144-for-181)
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Last 10 Games
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8-1-1
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4-4-2
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Active Streaks
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Leading Scorers
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Esa Lindell (1-3—4, 3 GP)
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Tyler Seguin (20-32—52, 46 GP)
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Jason Robertson (2-1—3, 3 GP)
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Jamie Benn (20-30—50, 60 GP)
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Miro Heiskanen (1-2—3, 2 GP)
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Mikko Rantanen (16-26—42, 41 GP)
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Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3, 2 GP)
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Matt Duchene (14-27—41, 61 GP)
Stars defenseman Heiskanen has recorded seven points (2-5—7) in his last seven games dating back to March 6. Heiskanen has totaled 57 points (9-48—57) in 66 games played this season, ranking fourth on the team and eighth among NHL defensemen in scoring entering play Friday. His 57 points are the second-highest total in a single season in his career, trailing only the 73 points (11-62—73) he had in 2022-23. Entering play Friday, Heiskanen's 25:51 of time on ice per game played is the third-best mark in the NHL. In his career against Minnesota, Heiskanen has registered 17 points (2-15—17) in 20 games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +11 and averaging 24:15 of time on ice per game. He enters Saturday's game riding a two-game point streak against the Wild, collecting three points (1-2—3) during that span, including putting up a goal and an assist in Dallas’ last meeting against them on Dec. 11. His 24:15 of time on ice per game against them ranks ninth in the League among all active NHL skaters who have played Minnesota at least 10 times in their career.
Wild defenseman Brock Faber enters Saturday's matchup riding a two-game point streak, earning four assists during that span. In 70 games played this season, Faber has collected 47 points (14-33—47), ranking third on the team in scoring. He also leads the team this season in blocked shots (133), takeaways (34) and plus-minus rating (+21). In his career against Dallas, Faber has tallied two points (1-1—2) in nine games played, while averaging 24:31 of time on ice per game. His 24:31 of time on ice per game against the Stars ranks seventh among all active NHL skaters.
Truth be told, Jake Oettinger is never far from Minnesota.
The Stars goalie has his summer home near he and his wife’s families, so even an extended trip to the area this week feels pretty normal.
“It’s just hanging out with family,” he said of visiting his offseason home Thursday and Friday before playing the Wild on Saturday afternoon. “It feels like it’s summer. We had both my family and her family over to our house for dinner, so that was nice.”
For Oettinger, coming home has always been a good thing. He is 8-1-3 against the Wild in his career with a 2.26 GAA and .924 save percentage. That’s especially important this season as Dallas and Minnesota are battling with Colorado for the top three spots in the Central Division. Oettinger is coming off one of his best games of the season, stopping 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 shootout win at Colorado, so this is a nice reminder of how the 27-year-old got here.
“Right now, he’s pushing,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “That’s the right spot for him to be, because he’s pushing his game, his practices, he’s pushing in all areas. I just feel when a guy puts in the work, that’s where confidence comes from. When you feel you’re prepared, the more confident you get.”
Oettinger said visiting his family in the Minneapolis area is good for him. He and his wife welcomed their first child last year, and visiting his old home is a big part of the existential vibe that has been all around him this year.
Oettinger has 295 career appearances (8th in franchise history) with a 178-76-32 regular season record (third most wins). He has helped the Stars to three straight Western Conference finals.
“I’ve definitely had a lot going on, which is exciting and fun, and I think that has helped me a lot,” Oettinger said of his new role as a father. “The most important things in my life are not at the rink and that helps me put everything in perspective. So then when you’re here, you just go to work.”
This season, he is 29-10-5 and is on a current run of 12-0-1, which ties for the longest point streak in franchise history among goalies. Oettinger credits that off-ice focus.
“I think trying to get that child-like mentality, which is going out there and having fun,” he said of the fact his summer home reminds him of why he started playing. “You’re trying to not put too much pressure on yourself, so if I can just take care of what I can control, then you can go out there and have fun and enjoy the moments and try to battle with the guys.”
Saturday will be another chance to do that. He will have family and friends in the stands once again, and he’ll definitely be ready for the challenge. Of course, he could be back in a month or so for the playoffs.
“Coming in here always feels like a playoff game,” he said. “Every time we play them, it feels like there is that heightened sense of dislike. It always feels more important than a game at the end of March.”
15-5-2
Dallas is 15-5-2 in games against Central Division opponents. Minnesota is 12-7-3.
46.8 percent
Minnesota ranks 30th in faceoff winning percentage at 46.8 percent. Dallas ranks seventh at 52.0 percent.
239
Stars forward Robertson ranks fifth in the NHL in shots on goal at 239.
“I think there are some things we can improve on. We weren’t moving our feet as well as we could and making plays. Sometimes, you get in these big games and you’re afraid to make a mistake, and it can paralyze you a little bit…They’re a very astute group and they care a lot, so they take in a lot and they implement it.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on how his team didn’t play its best in a 2-1 shootout win in Colorado and would like to improve on that performance
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
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Opponent
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Date
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Time
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Location
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Stream
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Vegas Golden Knights
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March 22
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6:00 p.m.
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American Airlines Center
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New Jersey Devils
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March 24
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7:00 p.m.
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American Airlines Center
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New York Islanders
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March 26
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6:00 p.m.
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UBS Arena