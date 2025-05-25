Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Western Conference Final: Game 3
When: Sunday, May 25 at 2:00 PM CT
Where: Rogers Place
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: American Airlines Center
Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
9-6 (2-4 Away)
9-4 (4-1 Home)
Power Play
33.3% (15-for-45)
25.0% (8-for-32)
Penalty Kill
84.3% (43-for-51)
64.1% (25-for-39)
All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
81-49-23 Overall | 46-20-11 Home | 35-29-12 Away
6-3 Series | 30-20 Overall | 16-11 Home | 14-9 Away
Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has 11 points (4-7—11) in 15 games this postseason. Entering play Saturday, he was ranked second on both the Stars and among all NHL defensemen in playoff scoring this year. His 11 points were also tied for 16th among all NHL skaters. In his postseason career, Harley has 24 points (5-19—24) in 54 games. He currently leads all players drafted in 2019 in playoff career goals, assists, points and games played (54). Harley has totaled 392:07 of ice time this postseason, which led all NHL skaters and was more than 30 minutes more than teammate Esa Lindell (360:31), who was the second-ranked player entering play Saturday. His 26:10 of average ice time per game topped all players still playing this postseason entering play Saturday and ranked eighth overall during this year’s playoffs. In his postseason career against Edmonton, Harley has put up two assists in eight games.
Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins earned his fourth multi-point outing this postseason after putting up two points (1-1—2) in Game 2 against Dallas, giving him back-to-back two-point games against the Stars. He became the eighth different Oilers player with a game-winning goal in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs according to NHL Stats. He has 13 points (5-8—13) in 13 playoff games this season, which is fourth on Edmonton's roster. In his postseason career against Dallas, Nugent-Hopkins has totaled eight points (4-4—8) in eight games.
The back and forth of a playoff series goes beyond just the scores. Yes, Dallas has been riding a roller coaster all postseason, winning one, losing one, winning two, losing one. So, in a lot of ways, the team is pretty calm in these situations.
But, behind the scenes, the teams are reacting to the wins and losses with tweaks to the lineup or to strategy, and that’s part of what makes the sport so interesting.
Stars coach Pete DeBoer was coming off a 6-3 win in Game 1 against the Oilers, and still felt his team could be better. So he subbed in speedy Colin Blackwell on the fourth line and put familiar veteran Alexander Petrovic back beside Lian Bichsel on defense. Dallas ended up losing Game 2, 3-0, but DeBoer liked the actual game on the ice. The Stars had a 65-50 advantage in shot attempts and had 10 more scoring chances than the Oilers, so the coach was pleased with the moves.
"Regardless of the score, I thought our game was better than Game 1,” DeBoer said on Saturday before boarding a plane to Edmonton for the next two games.
DeBoer said he liked the small changes, but added that a big part of the improved puck possession is getting Heiskanen up to speed. The veteran defenseman was playing his fifth game since returning from a knee injury, and he logged 23:49. That “move” affects everything for the Stars.
"Isn't that shocking how that works?" DeBoer joked because it was pointed out earlier that without Heiskanen the team dropped from sixth in shots against to last in the league. "He does make that big of a difference.”
That difference will possibly be even bigger on the road. DeBoer does not get last change in Edmonton, so Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch has the chance to get Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl away from Heiskanen. Again, that’s part of the chess match.
"We don't have the luxury of that matchup now for the next two games. We've got to rely on our group and there's got to be a trust there with everybody that's out there,” DeBoer said. “That's not just on the defensemen, that's on the forwards, too, to defend as a five-man unit. We've done this before. We went on the road against Colorado and [Nathan] MacKinnon and that crew. We did that. We've done it on the road in Winnipeg against [Mark] Scheifele and that group. I'm confident our group knows how to win in those situations."
Players say they understand the assignment. Blackwell typically uses his speed for defense, but he also wants to provide depth scoring. That’s a fine line to walk, and it’s even tougher on the road.
“I think every time [McDavid] and Draisaitl are on the ice, you have to be cognizant of where they are,” Blackwell said. “I think sometimes you don't want to be over aggressive, because they’ve got world-class talent and skill and speed, so it's always staying above them and finishing your checks when you get a chance to. And then on top of that, for me, my game is forecheck, putting it behind the other team's D and trying to generate offense and some opportunity that way. If I get a chance on the penalty kill to take it, they have four forwards on the ice and one D, you look at the numbers, you have a little bit better of a chance sometimes that way of being more aggressive. But overall, just being smart out there. I'm an older player, where I know when and maybe when not to take some chances, and just take whatever the opportunity gives you.”
Could DeBoer make changes again in Sunday’s matinee? It’s definitely possible. Hintz suffered a lower body injury when he was slashed by Darnell Nurse in the third period on Friday. If he can’t play, DeBoer will likely shuffle a lot of the lines. Is Wyatt Johnston a candidate to jump into Hintz’s spot with Granlund and Rantanen? Could a bigger shuffle be coming?
That’s the fun of the playoffs.
“If Roope Hintz is out, it has a similar effect on our game,” DeBoer said about losing Heiskanen. “But we've got to find a way. We found our way the entire playoffs here. I saw some things we can build on last night. It wasn't perfect by any means, but there's some building blocks there."
Dallas needs an answer on Sunday. They have not lost consecutive games in these playoffs, so they typically have a pretty good response.
“That's huge in the playoffs,” said winger Evgenii Dadonov. “It's best-of-seven, right? So, just need to win four games before the opponent. We've been good, hoping to stay that way. Going game by game.”
60.0 percent
Edmonton leads the playoffs in home power play success rate at 60.0 percent. It has converted 9.1 percent on the road. The Oilers kill 83.3 percent of their penalties at home and just 55.6 on the road.
Minus-15
Stars forward Johnston is worst in the playoffs in plus-minus (goal differential at even strength) at minus-15. Matt Duchene is second worst at minus-13.
99
Edmonton’s Zach Hyman leads the postseason in hits with 99 in 13 games played.
"He's got to earn some more time on ice. He's got to play better, that's the bottom line. He's not alone there, but give us a reason to play more."
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on Jason Robertson, who is averaging 14:47 in time on ice in the eight games since returning from a lower body injury. Robertson, who led the Stars with 35 goals during the regular season, has no goals and two assists in eight playoff games
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
May 21
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
May 23
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3
May 25
2:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Game 4
May 27
7:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Game 5
May 29
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 31
7:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Game 7
June 2
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center