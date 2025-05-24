Heika’s Take: Stars can’t find back of net, lose Hintz to injury in Game 2 loss

“I liked our game better tonight than I did Game 1, when we won,” DeBoer said. “We take a penalty, and they score on the first power play so we're playing from behind. Then, it's a pretty even game for a big chunk of the game. Their second goal, we block a shot, and it bounces right on their stick and they stick it in the net. The third goal is a tip in front of the net. We had some looks, too, where [Skinner] made some saves. Sure, when you get shut out you can do a better job in front of their goalie, but I don't think the score was as dramatically reflective of the game as maybe you felt it was. That's just my opinion.”