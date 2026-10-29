Game Day Guide: Canadiens vs Stars

View the latest information on the matchup against Montreal, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Thursday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center 

TV: Prime Video

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 p.m. South Entrance

50/50 Beneficiary: Jacob Way

College Nights: University of Texas

 
Dallas Stars
Montreal Canadiens
Record
7-4-1 (4-3-0 Home)
7-3-2 (4-1-1 Away)
Rank
15 points (3rd in Central)
16 points (2nd in Atlantic)
Power Play
18.5% (5-for-27)
11.4% (4-for-35)
Penalty Kill
92.9% (39-for-42)
83.7% (41-for-49)

Last 10 Games
7-2-1
6-3-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will meet for a final time this season on Dec. 27 in Montreal.
  • Dallas is 44-78-25 all-time vs. Montreal, including a 24-35-15 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in four of their last five games played against the Canadiens (3-1-1), dating back to Feb. 10, 2024, outscoring Montreal 15-10 during that span.
  • Forward Jason Robertson enters Thursday's matchup riding a three-game point streak against the Canadiens, collecting five points (3-2—5) during that span. Through 10 career games played vs. Montreal, Robertson has tallied 11 points (5-6—11) and upholds a plus-minus rating +7 and averaging 1.10 points per game.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen enters Thursday's contest riding a two-game point streak against the Canadiens, earning three assists during that span. In all, Rantanen has totaled 17 points (7-10—17) and three game-winning goals in 17 career games vs. Montreal, carrying a plus-minus rating of +7.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (3-2—5, 3 GP) Tyler Seguin (16-16—32, 36)
Wyatt Johnston (3-1—4, 3 GP) Matt Duchene (7-16—23, 28 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (0-3—3, 2 GP)  Jamie Benn (10-11—21, 24 GP)
Roope Hintz (0-2—2, 2 GP) David Perron (8-12—20, 38 GP)
 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Johnston has registered four points (2-2—4) in his last three games played. Despite missing two games earlier this season due to illness, Johnston has recorded eight points (2-6—8), tying for fourth among Stars skaters. In all, Johnston has compiled 271 points (136-135—271) in 338 games played, leading all 2021 draftees in goals (136), assists (135), points (271) and power-play points (44-42—86) while ranking second in game-winning goals (15). Additionally, he ranks second among all Stars skaters in scoring since his NHL debut (Oct. 13, 2022). In his career against Montreal, Johnston has put up seven points (5-2—7) and two game-winning goals in eight games played. He enters Thursday's matchup riding a three-game point streak against the Canadiens, earning four points (3-1—4) during those games, including putting up a multi-goal performance in his last meeting against them on Jan. 4, 2026.

Canadiens forward Cole Caufield has notched six points (3-3—6) in his last five games played, dating back to Oct. 17 against the Buffalo Sabres. In all, Caufield has recorded 10 points (6-4—10) through 12 games played this season, carrying a plus-minus rating of +4. He leads the team in goals (6) while ranking second in points (10). During the 2025-26 season, Caufield's 51 goals was the second-highest mark in the League and the first time a Canadiens skater has reached the 50-goal mark since the 1989-90 season (Stephane Richer, 51). In his career against Dallas, Caufield has totaled five points (2-3—5) and one game-winning goal in nine games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +2 and averaging 18:25 of time on ice per game.

First Shift 🏒

In an 84-game season, there will be all sorts of challenges for a hockey team.

So with the Stars coming off their worst game of the season – and one of the worst in Glen Gulutzan’s career in Dallas – the team is looking at a potential bounce back as a real opportunity.

“That game, we weren’t good,” Gulutzan said of a 5-1 loss to New Jersey in which the Stars were outshot 27-18. “The (second) period was the worst period I’ve seen the guys play in my 100 games here. That’s on all of us to look at our emotional response there. It’s our job as a coaching staff to recognize those storm clouds and reverse the trap, so it’s a learning thing for everyone.”

The Stars had an optional practice planned for Wednesday, but then canceled it and told the players to get some rest. The coaching staff has been trying to balance energy with practice and has erred on the side of too much practice in the past. But Gulutzan said there were reasons for this decision.

“The decision today is we skated Saturday, we played Sunday, we skated Monday and played Tuesday, so now you’re four days on the ice,” Gulutzan said. “So once you get past four, you’re looking for a day off. This is a day that, to be honest with you, we were hoping we could win and give it off, but as much as you want your players to be emotionally responsible, you have to be emotionally responsible, too. Bringing them in and skating them was not going to make them better, in our minds.”

The Stars also have the challenge of a six-game homestand, where a team can get stale. With two more games to go – Thursday against Montreal and Saturday against Columbus – the goal is to reset and use the loss as a learning experience. But that won’t be easy with defenseman Kyle Capobianco joining Esa Lindell on the injured list and a minor league blueliner probably getting the call up. Add to that the fact that forward Sam Steel could possibly hop back into the lineup and rookie Dylan Hryckowian getting sent back to the minors.

“There‘s always something to learn, and maybe even more from your losses,” Gulutzan said.

Stars players were asked if this was just one of those games where you toss it out and forget it, and while some agreed with that, others said it would be good to ask some questions about this one.

“No, I don’t think so,” Roope Hintz said when asked if the team should just move on. “We don’t want to get those bad nights because every game is important. So we just want to get what we can from this game and bring that against Montreal.”

The Canadiens have won three straight road games and are 7-3-2 overall, so they present a challenge. Jake Oettinger will be back in goal after Casey DeSmith played Tuesday, and Oettinger brings in 1.48 GAA (third best in the league) and a .929 save percentage. Still, the fix goes beyond just who is in net.

“I think you’ve got to look in the mirror and figure out why the result was what it was,” captain Benn said. “Then come back and make sure it’s only one.”

Key Numbers 🔢

2.25

Dallas is last in the NHL in power play opportunities per game at 2.25.

92.9

Despite missing defenseman Lindell, the Stars rank second in the NHL in penalty kill success at 92.9 percent and have not allowed a power play goal in the past six games.

13.1

Dallas has the fewest giveaways per game this season at 13.1. The Stars ranked seventh last season at 14.0.

He Said It 📢

“That challenge was 50-50. We knew that could happen, but when you’ve got a battler like [Casey DeSmith] you’ll take that chance…We’re willing to do that with our penalty kill. Some of the close ones we’ve gotten this year. This one didn’t affect the outcome of the game because we killed it off.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on losing a challenge for goaltender interference Tuesday against New Jersey. The coach said the team will be challenging closer calls this season because of the success of the penalty kill

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Columbus Blue Jackets
October 31 
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center
Washington Capitals
November 3
6:00 PM CDT
Capital One Arena
Columbus Blue Jackets
November 5
6:00 PM CDT
Nationwide Arena

 

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