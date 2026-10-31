Game Day Guide: Blue Jackets vs Stars

View the latest information on the matchup against Columbus, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, October 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center 

TV: Prime Video

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 p.m. South Entrance

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

Promotional Schedule: Halloween Game

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Dallas Stars
Columbus Blue Jackets
Record
7-5-1 (4-4-0 Home) 
5-6-0 (1-3-0 Away)
Rank
15 points (4th in Central)
10 points (7th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
20.0% (6-for-30)
13.3% (4-for-30)
Penalty Kill
93.5% (43-for-46)
74.3% (26-for-35)

Last 10 Games
6-3-1
4-6-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will meet for a final time this season on Nov. 5 in Columbus.
  • Dallas is 43-27-8 all-time vs. Columbus, including a 22-14-2 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in 10 of their last 15 games played against the Blue Jackets (9-5-1), dating back to March 6, 2021, outscoring them 45-38 during that span.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin enters Saturday's contest riding a two-game point streak vs. Columbus, earning three points (2-1—3) during that span. In all, Seguin has recorded 16 points (11-5—16) and one game-winning goal in 23 career games played against the Blue Jackets, carrying a plus-minus rating of +2 and averaging 18:26 of time on ice per game.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has totaled 35 points (11-24—35) in 44 career games played vs. Columbus, carrying a plus-minus rating of +13. His 35 career points against them are the second-highest mark among active Stars skaters and tied for 17th in the League among active skaters.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (2-1—3, 2 GP) David Perron (20-32—52, 58 GP)
  Jamie Benn (11-24-—35, 44 GP)
  Matt Duchene (7-16—23, 28 GP)
  Tyler Seguin (11-5—16, 23 GP)
 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Mikko Rantanen put up two assists in Dallas' last matchup on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens and has now registered 10 points (4-6—10) in his last seven games played, dating back to Oct. 14 against the Colorado Avalanche. Rantanen's assist on Jamie Benn's goal was his 78th as a member of the Stars, which surpassed Kent Nilsson (77) for the most in franchise history through a player's first 100 games with the team according to NHL Stats. Thursday's matchup was also his 97th regular-season game with Dallas. His 111 points (33-78—111) as a member of the Stars are the most by a Stars skater through their first 100 games played with the team since the franchise relocated to Dallas. Additionally, Rantanen has recorded 16 points (6-10—16) through 13 games played this season while carrying a plus-minus rating of +6 and averaging 1.23 points per game. In his career against Columbus, Rantanen has totaled 15 points (6-9—15) and two game-winning goals in 14 games, averaging 1.07 points per game and carrying a plus-minus rating of +2. He enters Saturday's contest having tallied nine points (5-4—9) in his last six games played against the Blue Jackets dating back to Nov. 4, 2022.

Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson enters Saturday's matchup riding a three-game point streak, collecting six points (3-3—6) during that span. His goal in Columbus' last game against the Carolina Hurricanes was his seventh of the season, leading Blue Jackets skaters and matches his total from the 2025-26 campaign (7, 76 GP). In all, Johnson has registered 11 points (7-4—11) and two game-winning goals through 11 games played this season. He also leads the team in total points (11), game-winning goals (2) and even-strength points (9). In his career against Dallas, Johnson has notched six points (2-4—6) in seven games played, recording points in all but two games against the Stars.

First Shift 🏒

As Benn adds to his franchise record for games played (1,265) and approaches 1,000 points (currently 996), the thought is he’s slowing down at age 37.

But that’s not what the eye test says.

Yes, Benn is playing the fewest minutes of his career at 12:20 a game – down from 13:17 last season – but he scored a big goal on Thursday and spent key minutes on a line with Rantanen and Wyatt Johnston.

“I thought Jamie has had good legs the last couple of games,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He’s skating really well.”

Benn dedicated himself to losing weight over the summer, and Gulutzan said before the season that the 6-3 forward was as thin as he had ever seen him. That has allowed Benn to look lighter and play quicker this year.

“I think he’s been moving well,” Johnston said on Thursday. “Obviously, a nice goal today. He looks good. He always looks good to me. He’s obviously a huge part of our team.”

Benn and fellow veteran Seguin have been a big part of the Stars’ attack since Seguin was acquired in 2013, and both have found a way to stay impactful.

“He’s great,” Seguin said. “He shows us the way with how hard he works.”

Benn set up Seguin two games ago on an odd-man rush, so Seguin was happy to see Benn score off a nice pass from Rantanen on Thursday.

“He’s older….wiser,” Seguin said. “It’s great when he finds the back of the net. We all get excited.”

That said, Benn has just four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in 13 games this season, so the age is showing. But with Dallas trying to survive with injuries to Duchene, Radek Faksa, Oskar Bäck and, until recently, Sam Steel, Benn is going to get moved up the lineup. Gulutzan said he has full confidence in putting Benn in those situations.

“He can still do it,” Gulutzan said. “We just need everybody doing it.”

Faksa is getting close and free agent Perron is almost ready to make his debut with his new team, so all forwards will need to be ready to adjust to assignments and minutes. What’s more, defenseman Esa Lindell practiced Friday and also is a possibility for Saturday against Columbus.

“I think we’ll see one, if not two, of those three,” Gulutzan said. “We just don’t know which one yet.”

Key Numbers 🔢

29:47

Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen played 29:47 Thursday in a 5-2 loss to Montreal. That’s the most he has played in a regulation game this season. A big part of that was 5:29 on the penalty kill.

4-4-0

The Stars are 4-4-0 at home this season, including 3-2-0 in the first five games of this six-game homestand. Dallas was 26-11-4 last season at home.

2.45

Columbus ranks 29th in scoring at 2.45 goals per game. Dallas ranks 27th at 2.62.

He Said It 📢

“You can say maybe you’re lacking a little confidence, but the only way to get it is to dig in. You can’t hand somebody confidence, you’ve got to put in the work.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on how his team has struggled in the past two games

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Washington Capitals
November 3
6:00 PM CDT
Capital One Arena
Columbus Blue Jackets
November 5
6:00 PM CDT
Nationwide Arena
San Jose Sharks
November 7
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center

 

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