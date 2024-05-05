First Shift: Stars to take on Golden Knights in all-or-nothing battle

Key Numbers

0

Since joining the Stars, forward Joe Pavelski has averaged about .85 points per game, including .82 this season. He has 0 points and just five shots on goal while averaging 17 minutes of ice time per game in the six games this series.

35

Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev leads the playoffs in hits with 35. Vegas is fourth in the playoffs with 274. Dallas is 12th with 174.

50.5

Dallas ranks eighth in the playoffs in shot attempt differential. Vegas is ninth at 49.5. The two teams have been almost even in most statistics during the series.