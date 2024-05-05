Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 7 of the First Round

Game_Day_Guide_Site_1714871977751
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights

First Round: Game 7

When: Sunday, May 5 at 6:30 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: TBS, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record
3-3 (1-2 Home)
3-3 (2-1 Away)
Power Play
30.8% (4-for-13)
27.3% (3-for-11)
Penalty Kill
72.7% (8-for-11)
69.2% (9-for-13)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Golden Knights for Game 7 of their First Round series Sunday night at American Airlines Center. The Stars have earned a 7-9 record in 16 Game 7s in franchise history, including a 4-5 record in nine Game 7s since relocating to Dallas in 1993.
  • This series marks the third time the clubs have met in the playoffs, following last season's Western Conference Final (L, 4-2) and the 2020 Western Conference Final (W, 4-2).
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston leads Stars skaters with six points (3-3—6) and shares the lead with three goals in the series. In the Stars most recent Game 7 appearance (2023 Second Round vs. Seattle), he became the youngest player in NHL history to score a Game 7-clinching goal (20 years, 1 day).
  • Forward Jason Robertson shares the team lead in goals (3) and shares second in points (3-2—5) in the First Round series vs. Vegas. He scored the game-winning goal (1-0—1) on the power play in Game 5 and shares sixth in the league with two power-play goals in the 2024 playoffs.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has made all six starts for Dallas in the series, posting 3-3 record, a 2.10 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He has appeared in two Game 7s in his career and has earned a 1-1 record. He backstopped the Stars to a win in their Second Round series against Seattle in 2023 and posted 64 saves, second-most in a Game 7 on record, in a 3-2 overtime loss against Calgary in the First Round of the 2022 playoffs.
All-time regular-season record vs Vegas
All-time postseason record vs Vegas
6-7-4 Overall | 3-4-3 Home | 3-3-1 Road
1-1 Series | 9-9 Overall | 4-4 Home | 5-5 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston leads Stars skaters with six points (3-3—6) and shares the lead with three goals. He tallied two points (0-2—2) on Wednesday night in Game 5 against Vegas, marking his third career multi-point game in the postseason. He has the fifth-most in franchise history among players age 20 or younger and sits one shy of tying Tom McCarthy, Mike Modano and Brad Palmer who share second place on the list with four. The Toronto, Ontario native recorded two goals (2-0—2) in Game 3 vs. VGK, including the overtime game-winner, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to score in overtime in the playoffs and the fourth-youngest player in franchise history to record a multi-goal game in the playoffs. Last season, Johnston league rookies in goals (4) and ranked second among rookies in points (4-2—6) in the postseason, and he scored the series clinching goals in both the First and Second Rounds, becoming the fourth rookie in NHL history to score multiple series-clinching goals in a single playoff year.

First Round Schedule
Game 1 vs Vegas: L 4-3
Game 2 vs Vegas: L 3-1
Game 3 at Vegas: W 3-2
Game 4 at Vegas: W 4-2
Game 5 vs Vegas: W 3-2
Game 6 at Vegas: L 2-0
Game 7 vs Vegas: May 5, 6:30 PM

Related Content

A grand finale: Storylines abound as Stars, Golden Knights dive into Game 7

Heika’s Take: Golden Knights best Stars, set table for thrilling Game 7

5.4.24: Pete DeBoer

Stars at Golden Knights 05.03.24

Golden Knights at Stars 05.01.24

News Feed

A grand finale: Storylines abound as Stars, Golden Knights dive into Game 7

Heika’s Take: Golden Knights best Stars, set table for thrilling Game 7

NHL announces start time for Stars - Golden Knights Game 7 on May 5

First Shift: Stars look to land knockout blow in Game 6 against Golden Knights

Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights

Stank The Tank: How Logan Stankoven’s relentless effort has helped him find success

Lian Bichsel joining Texas for playoff run after strong season of development

Stars loan Mavrik Bourque to Texas

Heika’s Take: Stars continue ferocious rally, win third straight over Vegas

NHL announces start time for Stars - Golden Knights Game 6 on May 3

Stars reassign Lian Bichsel to Texas

First Shift: With series tied, Stars look to keep pushing in Game 5

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

“No better teammate”: How Dellandrea is rising to the occasion for the Stars

Heika’s Take: Stars continue road dominance, even series in Game 4 win

NHL announces start time for Stars - Golden Knights Game 5 on May 1

First Shift: Stars look to carry momentum into Game 4, even up series

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights