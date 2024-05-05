Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston leads Stars skaters with six points (3-3—6) and shares the lead with three goals. He tallied two points (0-2—2) on Wednesday night in Game 5 against Vegas, marking his third career multi-point game in the postseason. He has the fifth-most in franchise history among players age 20 or younger and sits one shy of tying Tom McCarthy, Mike Modano and Brad Palmer who share second place on the list with four. The Toronto, Ontario native recorded two goals (2-0—2) in Game 3 vs. VGK, including the overtime game-winner, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to score in overtime in the playoffs and the fourth-youngest player in franchise history to record a multi-goal game in the playoffs. Last season, Johnston league rookies in goals (4) and ranked second among rookies in points (4-2—6) in the postseason, and he scored the series clinching goals in both the First and Second Rounds, becoming the fourth rookie in NHL history to score multiple series-clinching goals in a single playoff year.