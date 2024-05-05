Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights
First Round: Game 7
When: Sunday, May 5 at 6:30 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
TV: TBS, Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record
3-3 (1-2 Home)
3-3 (2-1 Away)
Power Play
30.8% (4-for-13)
27.3% (3-for-11)
Penalty Kill
72.7% (8-for-11)
69.2% (9-for-13)
All-time regular-season record vs Vegas
All-time postseason record vs Vegas
6-7-4 Overall | 3-4-3 Home | 3-3-1 Road
1-1 Series | 9-9 Overall | 4-4 Home | 5-5 Road
Forward Wyatt Johnston leads Stars skaters with six points (3-3—6) and shares the lead with three goals. He tallied two points (0-2—2) on Wednesday night in Game 5 against Vegas, marking his third career multi-point game in the postseason. He has the fifth-most in franchise history among players age 20 or younger and sits one shy of tying Tom McCarthy, Mike Modano and Brad Palmer who share second place on the list with four. The Toronto, Ontario native recorded two goals (2-0—2) in Game 3 vs. VGK, including the overtime game-winner, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to score in overtime in the playoffs and the fourth-youngest player in franchise history to record a multi-goal game in the playoffs. Last season, Johnston league rookies in goals (4) and ranked second among rookies in points (4-2—6) in the postseason, and he scored the series clinching goals in both the First and Second Rounds, becoming the fourth rookie in NHL history to score multiple series-clinching goals in a single playoff year.
First Round Schedule
Game 1 vs Vegas: L 4-3
Game 2 vs Vegas: L 3-1
Game 3 at Vegas: W 3-2
Game 4 at Vegas: W 4-2
Game 5 vs Vegas: W 3-2
Game 6 at Vegas: L 2-0
Game 7 vs Vegas: May 5, 6:30 PM