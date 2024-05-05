A grand finale: Storylines abound as Stars, Golden Knights dive into Game 7

Had they been able to do it on Friday in front of the Vegas crowd, that would have been special in its own way – especially for DeBoer and Spott. Now, to possibly do it at home in front of Stars fans? That also would be pretty neat. Bottom line, the AAC doesn’t like Mark Stone and the Golden Knights. The AAC wants this one really badly. Now, the players will have to navigate that energy and find the right line between truculent and tranquil. They will have to understand all of the drama, but not become too much a part of it.