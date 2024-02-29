First Shift: Stars look to end scoring slump in divisional showdown with Jets

Key Numbers

2.21

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL with a 2.21 GAA and is second in save percentage at .925. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger is 30th in GAA at 2.98 and 29th in save percentage at .901.

7-0-1

Dallas has a point in each of its past eight home games against Winnipeg, going 7-0-1 over the span. They have scored four or more goals in six games.

173

Dallas and Winnipeg are tied for 22nd in the NHL with 173 power play opportunities each.