The Stars have become one of the most creative offensive teams in the NHL. But their goal scoring has hit a wall.
First Shift: Stars look to end scoring slump in divisional showdown with Jets
Dallas looks to break out of a 1-3-3 skid and get back to its high-scoring ways as Winnipeg pays a visit to the Lone Star State
Dallas has scored just seven goals in its past five games, and that’s a big reason they are in their worst slump of the season. But there is reasoning behind these issues, and the hope is a few changes could help.
One, the Stars have played five of their past six games on the road, where they rank 15th in scoring at 3.13 goals per game. Dallas ranks second in the NHL in home scoring at 4.00 goals per game and has two games at home coming up. Two, they have been playing some great teams with outstanding goalies. They won’t get a break from that as they play host to Winnipeg on Thursday. The Jets not only lead the Central Division at 37-15-5, but they also have the lowest GAA in the league at 2.35.
So after a 5-1 loss at Colorado Tuesday that dropped the team to 1-3-3 in its past seven games, there is a definite challenge.
“We’ve got 48 hours to turn the page and get ready for another good team,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said after the defeat. “We’ve got a great opportunity to turn this around. It’s going to take every guy in here to do that, and our next one is our biggest one.”
The addition of rookie Logan Stankoven has helped the scoring as he has three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in his first three NHL games. He’s been paired with Wyatt Johnston, and that duo has been electric. But the Stars should be getting more scoring depth right now. Roope Hintz hasn’t scored a goal in eight games and has just three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in 12 games in February. The addition of players like Matt Duchene have added to the Stars skill this season, and coach Pete DeBoer said he believes that is a strength of the team.
“I think our scoring has shown that and now you add Logan to that mix and this guy is a legitimate scorer,” DeBoer said.
Duchene said he has been impressed with the talent of Stankoven, who led the AHL in scoring for a large chunk of the season before getting called up.
“He’s got great feet,” Duchene said. “I didn’t realize how good a skater he was. He does everything well. You can see why he had huge numbers in junior.”
Stankoven’s first point came on an assist for Duchene’s 800th point, so there was some symmetry to the two – and some mutual admiration, as well.
“He’s been such a great player in this league,” Stankoven said. “I just love the way he plays with his cutbacks and how good he is with his stick handling. Hopefully, I can learn from a guy like that.”
Stankoven has scored his two goals by being ready to shoot and put the puck on net as much as possible. It’s a trait he shares with Jason Robertson, who had 109 points last season. If the Stars can get back into that groove where they are finding ways to beat goalies with unexpected shots, then maybe they can bust out of this scoring slump.
“Goals haven’t been too easy for us to come by the last little bit,” said Johnston. “We all have the ability to score goals. Every player on the ice can score goals. We’ve proved that for pretty much the whole season, so it’s bearing down on those chances. We’ve had a lot of chances, so it’s just finishing that off.”
Johnston said that by creating chaos around the good goalies, the Stars can find ways to overcome the best backstops in the league.
“I think the biggest thing is getting to the net,” Johnston said. “We can do better and cause some chaos. There are a lot of good goalies in the league, and it’s obviously a lot harder to stop the puck when there are people in there.”
And that starts Thursday against the best defensive team in the NHL.
“We’re playing good teams who defend really well,” Johnston said. “But every team you play is going to defend well and limit your chances, so we have to be better at getting those chances and then once we have them, it’s on us to make sure you’re doing the right thing.”
Key Numbers
2.21
Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL with a 2.21 GAA and is second in save percentage at .925. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger is 30th in GAA at 2.98 and 29th in save percentage at .901.
7-0-1
Dallas has a point in each of its past eight home games against Winnipeg, going 7-0-1 over the span. They have scored four or more goals in six games.
173
Dallas and Winnipeg are tied for 22nd in the NHL with 173 power play opportunities each.
He Said It
“I’m a fan.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer, commenting on the fast start for rookie Logan Stankoven.
