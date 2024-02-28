Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1709157333358
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 62: Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets

When: Thursday, February 29 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record

35-17-9 (17-8-4 Home)

37-15-5 (16-8-3 Away)

Rank

79 Points (2nd Central)

79 Points (1st Central)

Power Play

22.5% (39-for-173)

17.9% (31-for-137)

Penalty Kill

82.4% (154-for-187)

77.6% (128-for-165)

Last 10 Games
4-3-3
7-3-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night at American Airlines Center for the third of four meetings between the clubs this season. Entering Thursday's game, the Stars have won six of their last eight games (6-1-1) against the Jets, as well as seven of their last eight at home (7-0-1).
  • The Stars have earned a 2-0-0 record in two games against the Jets this season. They have gone 1-for-6 on the power play (16.7%) and 7-for-7 (100.0%) on the penalty kill, adding one shorthanded goal. 10 different Stars skaters have recorded a point in the season series, led by forwards Matt Duchene (1-1--2) and Wyatt Johnston (1-1--2) with two points each.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has tallied nine points (6-3--9) in his last six games against Winnipeg, including four points (2-2--4) in his last two games at home. He has earned a total of 11 points (8-3--9) in nine career games against the Jets.
  • Forward Mason Marchment has tallied three points (1-2--3) in three career home games against the Jets, contributing to a total of seven points (3-4--7) in eight games against them.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped all 27 shots he faced in Winnipeg on Nov. 28, earning his first shutout of the season. He has appeared in five career games against the Jets, posting a 4-0-1 record with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Matt Duchene (1-1—2, 2 GP) 

Tyler Seguin (29-25—54, 48 GP)

Jamie Benn (19-23—42, 43 GP)

Matt Duchene (17-19—36, 41 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Logan Stankoven scored the Stars' lone goal (1-0--1) in a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Feb. 24 at Carolina and scored his first NHL goal (1-1--2) on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders, becoming the 18th player in NHL history and the second in franchise history to record his first NHL goal on his birthday. At the time of his recall on Feb. 24, Stankoven led the AHL in points (24-33—57) and shared second in goals (24) and fifth in assists (33) in 47 games with the Texas Stars.

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Adversity continues mounting as Stars fall to Avalanche

Stars loan Derrick Pouliot to Texas

First Shift: Stankoven continues to impress as Stars square off with Avalanche

Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Heika’s Take: Stankoven excels as Stars come up just short against Islanders

First Shift: Top line clicking again as Stars return home to face Islanders

Stars recall Logan Stankoven and Derrick Pouliot from Texas

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Islanders

Let’s reminisce: How a busy, whirlwind stretch has helped define the Stars

Stars loan Stankoven and Pouliot to Texas

Heika’s Take: Stars dig in their heels, grind out gritty win over Hurricanes

First Shift: Stars look to break losing funk in road trip finale against Hurricanes

Stars recall Stankoven and Pouliot from Texas

Game Day Guide: Stars at Hurricanes

Stars loan defenseman Derrick Pouliot to Texas

Heika’s Take: Stars flounder against Senators, drop fourth in a row

First Shift: Stars look to get back to winning ways against Senators

Game Day Guide: Stars at Senators