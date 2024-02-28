Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Game 62: Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets
When: Thursday, February 29 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
35-17-9 (17-8-4 Home)
37-15-5 (16-8-3 Away)
Rank
79 Points (2nd Central)
79 Points (1st Central)
Power Play
22.5% (39-for-173)
17.9% (31-for-137)
Penalty Kill
82.4% (154-for-187)
77.6% (128-for-165)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
7-3-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (29-25—54, 48 GP)
Jamie Benn (19-23—42, 43 GP)
Matt Duchene (17-19—36, 41 GP)
Forward Logan Stankoven scored the Stars' lone goal (1-0--1) in a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Feb. 24 at Carolina and scored his first NHL goal (1-1--2) on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders, becoming the 18th player in NHL history and the second in franchise history to record his first NHL goal on his birthday. At the time of his recall on Feb. 24, Stankoven led the AHL in points (24-33—57) and shared second in goals (24) and fifth in assists (33) in 47 games with the Texas Stars.