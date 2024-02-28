Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Logan Stankoven scored the Stars' lone goal (1-0--1) in a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Feb. 24 at Carolina and scored his first NHL goal (1-1--2) on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders, becoming the 18th player in NHL history and the second in franchise history to record his first NHL goal on his birthday. At the time of his recall on Feb. 24, Stankoven led the AHL in points (24-33—57) and shared second in goals (24) and fifth in assists (33) in 47 games with the Texas Stars.