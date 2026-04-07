Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

First Shift 🏒

When the Stars could not change their playoff seeding near the end of last season, they went 0-5-2 and played some of their worst hockey of the year heading into the post-season.

The hope is they will learn from that stretch, and that a tighter playoff race might aid in finding a different level of competition. Dallas and Minnesota are still battling for home ice in their expected first-round matchup. The Stars currently are 45-20-12 for 102 points and second place in the Central Division. The Wild is 44-21-12 for 100 points. Both have played 77 games. The two will play each other in Dallas on Thursday, so there is quite a lot on the line right now.

Should the Stars finish second in the Central, they will host Games 1 and 2 and also have Game 7 at home. Should they finish third, they would start on the road.

“I think the beauty right now is we’re getting pushed from behind by Minnesota, so that’s going to heighten the focus and I don’t have to say anything,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said about motivation. “Everyone knows the importance of the games coming down.”

That said, a little reminder of last season doesn’t hurt.

“We don’t want to go through that ending again,” said defenseman Lindell.

It was a scary time, and it might have helped a few players tighten their focus. On one hand, the team did bounce back and beat Colorado in the first round in seven games. On the other, they had a tougher path than they could have.

“I think it definitely gives you a little more juice,” Stars forward Wyatt Johnston said of the key games coming up. “We were locked into our spot last year, and now we have to fight for a spot.”

That means even games against the Flames and the Rangers, who are out of the playoffs, can be important.

“You also just want to play your game so you’re not turning it on when the playoffs start,” Johnston said. “You have to raise your game.”

Forward Oskar Bäck added: “You want to get the habits in. And also, the points do matter.”

The Stars have been battling injuries of late – missing forward Roope Hintz, Radek Faksa, Bunting, Sam Steel and Nathan Bastian. That has created a situation when the coaching staff has chosen to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the past two games, and that’s not exactly getting the team in playoff mode.

But, there is time.

“We’re getting there,” said Lindell. “Last couple have been better. They felt like playoff games.”

And that should be a pleasant change this year.