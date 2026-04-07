Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

View the latest information on the matchup against Calgary, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Tuesday, April 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+ 

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza5:00 p.m. South Entrance

20% Off In Arena: Levelwear Connect Limelight Crew

Food Highlight: Street Tacos

50/50 Beneficiary: Arthritis Foundation

College Night: Baylor University

 
Dallas Stars
Calgary Flames
Record
45-20-12 (23-11-4 Home)
32-36-8 (11-24-3 Away)
Rank
102 points (2nd in Central)
72 Points (7th in Pacific)
Power Play
28.9% (67-for-232)
16.4% (35-for-214)
Penalty Kill
81.0% (187-for-231)
79.6% (179-for-225)
Last 10 Games
3-5-2
6-3-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames Tuesday night for the third and final time this season. Dallas defeated Calgary in their last meeting on March 3 (6-1 W) while falling short in their first game earlier this year on Nov. 22 (3-2 SOL).
  • Dallas is 81-72-37 all-time vs. Calgary, including a 46-31-18 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in their last six consecutive games played against the Flames (4-0-2) dating back to Nov. 30, 2023. Dallas has outscored Calgary 25-13 during that span.
  • Forward Matt Duchene enters Tuesday’s matchup riding a four-game point streak vs. Calgary, collecting eight points (1-7—8) during that span, including putting up four assists in his last outing against them on March 3. In all, Duchene has registered 36 points (12-24—36) in 50 career games played against the Flames, upholding a plus-minus rating of +8 and recording nine multi-point outings.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen has totaled 26 points (12-14—26) through 23 career games played vs. Calgary, upholding a plus-minus rating of +3 while averaging 20:24 of time on ice per game and 1.13 points per game.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (11-11—22, 13 GP) 
Jamie Benn (24-24—48, 48 GP) 
Michael Bunting (4-8—12, 4 GP) 
Matt Duchene (12-24—36, 50 GP) 
Matt Duchene (1-7—8, 4 GP) 
Tyler Seguin (13-17—30, 32 GP) 
Esa Lindell (0-2—2, 2 GP) 
Mikko Rantanen (12-14—26, 23 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Robertson has recorded seven points (2-5—7) in his last seven games played, dating back to March 24 against the New Jersey Devils. In all, Robertson has put up 89 points (40-49—89) in 77 games played this season, leading the team and ranking 10th in the NHL in scoring entering play Monday. His 89 points are the second-most in a single season of his career and are already tied for the fourth-most in a single season in Dallas Stars team history (1993-94). If Robertson were to have one more point this season, he would become the fifth player in franchise history, and first in Dallas Stars team history (since 1993-94) to have multiple 90-point seasons for the club. In his career against Calgary, Robertson has totaled 22 points (11-11—22) in 14 games played, collecting at least a point in all but one game. He also carries a plus-minus rating of +9 while averaging 1.57 points per game against them. His 1.57 points per game average leads active NHL skaters who have played the Flames at least 10 times in their career. Robertson enters Tuesday’s contest riding a 13-game point streak vs. Calgary (11-11—22), his longest point streak against a single opponent, including five consecutive multi-point outings. His point streak against them is the longest active point streak against the Flames in the NHL.

Flames forward Morgan Frost has tallied six points (4-2—6) in his last four games played, dating back to March 28 against the Vancouver Canucks. He scored his first multi-goal game of the season in Calgary's last game on April 4 against the Anaheim Ducks. In all, Frost has totaled 41 points (21-20—41) in 76 games played this season, tying for the team lead in scoring. His 21 goals this season paces the team and is a career high for the forward. If Frost were to register five more points this year, he will match his career high of 46 points that he set during the 2022-23 season. Frost also leads the team in power-play scoring (7-8—15) while tying for the lead in game-winning goals (3). In his career against Dallas, Frost has notched five points (2-3—5) in nine games played, averaging 15:49 of time on ice per game.

First Shift 🏒

When the Stars could not change their playoff seeding near the end of last season, they went 0-5-2 and played some of their worst hockey of the year heading into the post-season.

The hope is they will learn from that stretch, and that a tighter playoff race might aid in finding a different level of competition. Dallas and Minnesota are still battling for home ice in their expected first-round matchup. The Stars currently are 45-20-12 for 102 points and second place in the Central Division. The Wild is 44-21-12 for 100 points. Both have played 77 games. The two will play each other in Dallas on Thursday, so there is quite a lot on the line right now.

Should the Stars finish second in the Central, they will host Games 1 and 2 and also have Game 7 at home. Should they finish third, they would start on the road.

“I think the beauty right now is we’re getting pushed from behind by Minnesota, so that’s going to heighten the focus and I don’t have to say anything,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said about motivation. “Everyone knows the importance of the games coming down.”

That said, a little reminder of last season doesn’t hurt.

“We don’t want to go through that ending again,” said defenseman Lindell.

It was a scary time, and it might have helped a few players tighten their focus. On one hand, the team did bounce back and beat Colorado in the first round in seven games. On the other, they had a tougher path than they could have.

“I think it definitely gives you a little more juice,” Stars forward Wyatt Johnston said of the key games coming up. “We were locked into our spot last year, and now we have to fight for a spot.”

That means even games against the Flames and the Rangers, who are out of the playoffs, can be important.

“You also just want to play your game so you’re not turning it on when the playoffs start,” Johnston said. “You have to raise your game.”

Forward Oskar Bäck added: “You want to get the habits in. And also, the points do matter.”

The Stars have been battling injuries of late – missing forward Roope Hintz, Radek Faksa, Bunting, Sam Steel and Nathan Bastian. That has created a situation when the coaching staff has chosen to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the past two games, and that’s not exactly getting the team in playoff mode.

But, there is time.

“We’re getting there,” said Lindell. “Last couple have been better. They felt like playoff games.”

And that should be a pleasant change this year.

Key Numbers 🔢

55

Dallas allows the fewest first period goals in the league at 55. Calgary ranks 29th in first-period scoring at 57.

15.7

The Flames lead the NHL in giveaways per game at 15.7. Dallas ranks 26th in giveaways at 14.1.

22

Stars forward Robertson has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in a 13-game scoring streak against Calgary.

He Said It 📢

“You don’t know who is going to come out first, but he looks like he’s getting ready. Certainly not (Tuesday), but he’s much faster than we thought it was going to be.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on Faksa’s return to practice Monday. Faksa has been out since the Olympics and was expected to be ready closer to the end of the season. He might get into a couple of the final five games.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Minnesota Wild
April 9
8:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
New York Rangers
April 11
4:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Toronto Maple Leafs
April 13
6:30 p.m.
Scotiabank Arena

 

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