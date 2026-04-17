Dallas Stars sign defenseman Nils Lundkvist to two-year, $3.5 million contract extension

Lundkvist, 25, has recorded 11 points (3-8—11) through 52 games played with the Stars this season, carrying a plus-minus rating of plus-12. His 11 regular-season points ranked fourth among Stars defensemen. This season, Lundkvist played in his 200th NHL game on Jan. 7 against the Washington Capitals and scored his third goal of the season on Feb. 2 against the Winnipeg Jets, which is the second-most of his career, trailing only the six goals he scored in 60 games in 2022-23.