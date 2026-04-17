FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Nils Lundkvist to a two-year contract extension, which begins in the 2026-27 season and runs through the 2027-2028 season. The two-year contract is worth $3.5 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75 million.
Dallas Stars sign defenseman Nils Lundkvist to two-year, $3.5 million contract extension
The 25-year-old has totaled 55 points (12-43—55) in 235 regular-season games with both Dallas and the New York Rangers
“We’re excited to lock up Nils for two more years,” said Nill. “He is a highly skilled defenseman with excellent mobility and vision. His ability to move the puck and create offense makes him a valuable piece for our team moving forward."
Lundkvist, 25, has recorded 11 points (3-8—11) through 52 games played with the Stars this season, carrying a plus-minus rating of plus-12. His 11 regular-season points ranked fourth among Stars defensemen. This season, Lundkvist played in his 200th NHL game on Jan. 7 against the Washington Capitals and scored his third goal of the season on Feb. 2 against the Winnipeg Jets, which is the second-most of his career, trailing only the six goals he scored in 60 games in 2022-23.
On the international level, the six-foot-one, 194-pound defenseman has won two bronze medals with Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship and 2020 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, totaling 10 points (1-9—10) through 14 games. He also was named the 2020-21 Salming Trophy Winner for Swedish Defenseman of the Year.
Lundkvist, a native of Pitea, Sweden, has totaled 55 points (12-43—55) in 235 regular-season games with both Dallas and the New York Rangers since making his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season. Originally selected by the Rangers with the 28th-overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft, he ranks tied for 13th among defensemen drafted that year in scoring while ranking tied for fourth among all 2018 draftees with a plus-minus rating of plus-28.