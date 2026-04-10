FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today that goaltender Jake Oettinger was named the club's nominee for the National Hockey League's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given annually to the NHL player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."
Dallas Stars Goaltender Jake Oettinger Nominated For King Clancy Memorial Award
The award is given annually to the NHL player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."
Over the past four seasons, Oettinger has partnered with HopeKids through Jake's HopeCrew in conjunction with the Dallas Stars Foundation to support and create unforgettable memories for courageous children and their families. At select Dallas Stars home games through Jake's HopeCrew, Oettinger welcomes a HopeKids guest and their family, ensuring they are celebrated in a powerful way. Each child is featured on the jumbotron and recognized as a hero, with a heartfelt read raising awareness to the courageous battles they are facing. These moments shine a light not only on the strength of the children, but also on the love of their families. After the game, Oettinger meets with each family, creating lasting memories that extend well beyond the game.
He also hosts the Jake’s HopeCrew Skate, where he takes the ice with patients and their families to create unforgettable, personal experiences beyond the arena spotlight.
"Jake and his entire family are always looking for opportunities to give back." Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said. "He represents everything this award stands for - leadership, character and genuine commitment to making a difference beyond the game. We are proud to name him as our King Clancy candidate as he is an incredible representation of our organization."
In addition, Oettinger and his wife, Kennedi, are deeply committed to supporting HopeKids families in tangible ways, purchasing hundreds of holiday gifts and sponsoring families to help ensure moments of joy during especially challenging times. Following winning Gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Oettinger partnered with the NHLPA, Amazon, Dallas Stars Foundation, and HopeKids to bring out members of his HopeCrew to a behind the scenes tour of Amazon and all the kids got to wear his gold medal. Amazon then made a $10,000 donation in his honor to the Dallas Stars Foundation and HopeKids.
Through Make-A-Wish, team hospital visits and other player initiatives, Jake consistently takes part in every activity, going above and beyond to ensure each child feels special and truly enjoys the experience.
“Being able to give back to the community is a responsibility that I carry with tremendous honor and is one of the most meaningful parts of what I do. Kennedi and I want to use our platform to continue to support those in need," said Dallas Stars Goaltender Jake Oettinger. "I'm extremely grateful to the Dallas Stars and all those involved for nominating me for this incredible award."
In 52 games with the Stars this season, Oettinger owns a 33-12-6 record, posting a .898 save percentage, 2.64 goals-against average and three shutouts. Oettinger was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending on Dec. 7. It marked the first time in his career that he earned Star of the Week honors. He posted a 3-0-0 record with a .961 save percentage, 0.98 goals-against average and one shutout in three games that week. He was again named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending on March 15 after posting a 3-0-0 record with a .940 save percentage and a 1.65 goals-against average en route to helping the Stars to extend their point streak to 15 games, tying a franchise record. Oettinger has totaled a career record of 182-78-33 with a .910 save percentage, 2.54 goals-against average and 15 shutouts. His 15 career shutouts are the fifth-most on the franchises all-time shutout list and among active, American goaltenders.