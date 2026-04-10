Dallas Stars Goaltender Jake Oettinger Nominated For King Clancy Memorial Award

In 52 games with the Stars this season, Oettinger owns a 33-12-6 record, posting a .898 save percentage, 2.64 goals-against average and three shutouts. Oettinger was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending on Dec. 7. It marked the first time in his career that he earned Star of the Week honors. He posted a 3-0-0 record with a .961 save percentage, 0.98 goals-against average and one shutout in three games that week. He was again named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending on March 15 after posting a 3-0-0 record with a .940 save percentage and a 1.65 goals-against average en route to helping the Stars to extend their point streak to 15 games, tying a franchise record. Oettinger has totaled a career record of 182-78-33 with a .910 save percentage, 2.54 goals-against average and 15 shutouts. His 15 career shutouts are the fifth-most on the franchises all-time shutout list and among active, American goaltenders.