Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sabres

When: Wednesday, April 15 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: KeyBank Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Texas Live!
View the latest information on the matchup against Buffalo, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Wednesday, April 15 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: KeyBank Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Texas Live!
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Dallas Stars
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Buffalo Sabres
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Record
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49-20-12 (23-9-8 Away)
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50-23-8 (26-10-4 Home)
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Rank
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110 points (2nd in Central)
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108 Points (1st in Atlantic)
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Power Play
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28.6% (70-for-245)
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19.8% (48-for-243)
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Penalty Kill
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80.1% (197-for-246)
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82.1% (188-for-229)
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Last 10 Games
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6-3-1
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6-3-1
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Active Streaks
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Leading Scorers
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Jason Robertson (1-3—4, 2 GP)
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Tyler Seguin (14-17—31, 36 GP)
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Matt Duchene (11-13—24, 28 GP)
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Mikko Rantanen (9-14—23, 17 GP)
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Jamie Benn (12-10—22, 26 GP)
Stars forward Mavrik Bourque scored his first career hat trick and recorded four points (3-1—4) in Dallas' last game on April 13 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, his highest point total in a single game in his career. He now enters Wednesday's matchup having put up five points (3-2—5) in his last two games played. His performance against the Maple Leafs allowed him to become the fifth player in Stars team history to score at least three goals and four points on the road, and the first since Wyatt Johnston had 3-2—5 on March 5, 2024 according to NHL Stats. In 81 games played this season, Bourque has collected 40 points (19-21—40), ranking seventh on the team in scoring. Bourque's 19 goals this season also rank fourth among Stars skaters. His goal (19), assist (21) and point totals (40) this season are all career highs for the forward. In his career against Buffalo, Bourque has tallied two goals in three games played, averaging 13:46 of time on ice per game.
Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin enters Wednesday's contest riding a five-game point streak, dating back to April 4 against the Washington Capitals, registering seven points (2-5—7) during that span. In all, Dahlin has totaled 74 points (19-55—74) in 77 games played this season, ranking second on the team and sixth among all NHL defensemen in scoring entering play Tuesday. His 74 points this season are a career high and the third highest mark in a single season by a defenseman in franchise history. If Dahlin were to score one more goal this season, he would match his career high of 20 goals that he set in 2023-24. Additionally, this season he leads Sabres skaters in assists (55) and time on ice per game (24:11). In his career against Dallas, Dahlin has recorded eight points (4-4—8) in 13 games played, averaging 23:29 on ice time per game.
Nils Lundkvist’s career has charted a rather twisting path.
A first-round pick of the New York Rangers in 2018, Lundkvist couldn’t quite find his fit in Gotham and asked for a trade in 2022. Stars GM Jim Nill liked what he saw in the right-handed defenseman and brought him to Dallas in exchange for a first-round pick, but even that fresh start had its issues.
Lundkvist was part of a deep group of blueliners and struggled to find a regular spot. Battling injuries and healthy scratches, Lundkvist was in and out of the lineup. And despite the fact the team made three straight trips to the conference finals, he logged just 12 of a possible 56 playoff games.
Those all came in 2023-24 and Lundkvist averaged just 4:28 in time on ice per game. He did not have the trust of the coaching staff, and veteran Alexander Petrovic was given the nod and played the final seven games while getting 12 minutes of ice time per game.
Last season, Lundkvist took a big step forward and looked like a potential partner for Esa Lindell, but he had shoulder surgery in February and didn’t play the rest of the season – again, missing the playoffs.
This year, with a new coaching staff, Lundkvist was given a solid reset. He has played 51 games, tallied 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) and has been a plus-11 while averaging a career-high 16:24 in time on ice.
“He’s been fantastic,” said coach Glen Gulutzan of a regular partnership with Harley. “Him and Harls have been a good pair, so nice to get him back.”
For Lundkvist, it has been the best year of his career.
“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” Lundkvist said. “I like where my game has been. I probably have found a different role and found different ways to contribute.”
Lundkvist missed the past three games while his wife gave birth to their first child and rejoined the Stars for practice in Buffalo on Tuesday. He will play in the regular season finale Wednesday and is expected to be in the lineup for the first playoff game this weekend.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Lundkvist said. “The first couple of games I played in the playoffs, I didn’t play a lot, so it was kind of a weird experience. But I have also been around the team throughout these three or four years, and I have learned a lot, so I know what it’s like to be in the playoff bubble, and hopefully we can do something special.”
He said becoming a dad also is fantastic.
“The timing worked out perfectly,” he said. “He was a little earlier than expected and now we can focus on the playoffs and focus on him. You get a new perspective on life, so it’s good.”
The Stars’ locker room has welcomed a lot of new dads in recent years, and Lundkvist said the vibe is very positive.
“It’s fun to see,” Lundkvist said. “When I got here, it was four or five kids and now almost every guy has a kid. You see kids running around the locker room and sharing the experience with their dads.”
Plus-32
Dallas is plus-32 in second period scoring, good for second in the NHL. The Stars rank tied for first in goals against at 66 and are third in scoring at 98. Buffalo is plus-23 in the second period.
45.8 percent
Buffalo ranks last in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 45.8 percent. Dallas ranks seventh at 51.7 percent.
489
Since becoming a regular in 2020, Robertson ranks 11th in scoring in the NHL with 489 points (213 goals, 276 assists) in 452 games.
“Certainly, Roope won’t be in Game 1 or 2. We don’t know when he can come back or if he can come back. Miro, we’re not sure yet. We’ll probably know more in the next two days.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the injury updates for Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen as the team gets ready for the playoffs
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
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Opponent
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Date
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Time
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Location
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Stream
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Minnesota Wild
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TBD
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TBD
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American Airlines Center
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TBD