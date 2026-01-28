FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today details for the club's Black History Night celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 4 against the St. Louis Blues.
Dallas Stars to celebrate Black History Night on Wednesday, Feb. 4
Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle will benefit Young Leaders Strong City
Prior to the game, the team will host Party on PNC Plaza with the Dallas Stars Street Squad with live music to be performed. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Doors to American Airlines Center will open at 7 p.m. Early arriving fans will receive a Black History Commemorative Poster.
The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring specialty Black History Night jerseys at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have autographed Black History Night-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Wednesday night will benefit Young Leaders Strong City (YLSC). YLSC is a youth-centered nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, equipping, and activating students to fully realize their potential—personally, civically, and as catalysts for change within their communities. YLSC has provided services to over 8,500 students and 550 adult allies across 130 campuses and 35 school districts. YLSC believes that young people have the potential to impact positive change and ensures their programs are accessible to all high school students, at no cost, regardless of prior leadership experience.
In-game entertainment will continue to celebrate local Black artists, featuring the national anthem performed by WT Greer. WT Greer is an American singer/songwriter who has performed for every U.S. President from Ford to Obama, fans, and royalty worldwide. With over 27 regional and national TV appearances, WT has been called the Nat King Cole of our time and the "King of Hearts" by multiple press and television entities. Oprah said, "If the ocean had a voice, it would be the voice of WT Greer". WT's passion for family, life, love, and romance can be heard in every song he sings.
Bambata of YK1K Young Kings designed a specialty Black History Night logo to be used on jerseys for auction, the Commemorative Poster and a merchandise collection featuring hoodies, shorts, a men's and women's jacket and a t-shirt. Merch will be available at Hangar locations and online at hangharhockey.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Young Leaders Strong City.
The logo design is inspired by Mud Cloth (Bogolanfini), one of the most significant and respected textiles in African culture. Mud cloth originates from Mali, West Africa, with roots dating back to the 12th century. Traditionally handcrafted using handwoven cotton and natural fermented mud dyes, each pattern carries meaning, symbolism, and storytelling. Historically, it was worn by hunters, warriors, and elders, representing strength, protection, identity, and heritage. Because of its deep cultural significance, symbolism, and craftsmanship, mud cloth has become one of the most recognized and celebrated textiles globally. Bambata felt it was fitting to translate this legacy into a jersey—something that represents unity, strength, history, and pride, much like the game and the culture surrounding it.
YK1K Young Kings is an independent clothing brand from Texas. The vision behind the YK1K movement was to create a clothing line where every piece is not only exclusive but designed to empower individuals, helping them embrace their inner king or queen with confidence. Rooted in the strength and energy of hip-hop, resilience, and the royalty of subcultures, Young Kings Clothing has been a cornerstone of streetwear for years. It embodies the bold spirit of individuality and the unstoppable energy of today’s youth, inspiring self-expression and confidence with every piece.