Dallas Stars to celebrate Black History Night on Wednesday, Feb. 4

The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring specialty Black History Night jerseys at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have autographed Black History Night-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Wednesday night will benefit Young Leaders Strong City (YLSC). YLSC is a youth-centered nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, equipping, and activating students to fully realize their potential—personally, civically, and as catalysts for change within their communities. YLSC has provided services to over 8,500 students and 550 adult allies across 130 campuses and 35 school districts. YLSC believes that young people have the potential to impact positive change and ensures their programs are accessible to all high school students, at no cost, regardless of prior leadership experience.