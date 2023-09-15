Stars start Traverse City tournament with win over Red Wings

“It was a little hard for me,” Grushnikov said. “I can’t understand even what my teammates are talking about, so that was tough. But step by step it’s getting better. I lived two years in Canada. My billets and my teammates helped me with my English. I had nobody in Hamilton who spoke Russian, but I think that really helped me. I think when you have it when it is not easy, when it is a challenge, I think that can make it mean more. I feel more comfortable now, like a fish in water.”