The challenge for NHL teams to continuously reload the system is real. But if early appearances are any indication, they seem to be in a pretty good place when it comes to defensemen.
Stars start Traverse City tournament with win over Red Wings
Poirier finished with 32 saves for Dallas to secure a 4-2 win over Detroit in Game 1 of the NHL Prospect Tournament
In addition to Miro Heiskanen, 24, Nils Lundkvist, 23, and Thomas Harley, 22, in the NHL, Dallas also has three blueliners in the system who could soon be ready for the next step. Playing with the Stars prospects in Traverse City this week are Lian Bichsel, 19, Christian Kyrou, 19, and Artem Grushnikov, 20. That trio appears to have quite a bit of potential and are expected to become more seasoned players in the AHL this year.
“I think each one is in a good place and ready to take the next step,” said Rich Peverley, the Stars’ director of player personnel. “It’s a process and they are taking it one step at a time.”
The trio each had more highs than lows to start the tournament with a 4-2 win over Detroit on Thursday. None of the three had a point, but Grushnikov got in a fight protecting his teammate, Kyrou made some nice defensive plays, and Bichsel got so under the skin of Red Wings fans that they were booing him every time he was on the ice late in the third period.
“That was crazy,” said goalie Remi Poirier, who had 32 saves and will likely work a lot with Bichsel in the AHL. “I don’t think it affected him at all. It was a little boost.”
Bichsel will draw a good deal of attention wherever he goes. Dallas’ first-round pick in 2022 (18th overall), the talented blueliner has plenty of talent, and is a bit of a mystery. Bichsel is listed at 6-5, 225 and scouting reports have him as a good skater with offensive skill. However, he suffered a broken ankle in May and has been out since then resting and rehabbing, which means this tournament will be an important test.
“I’m back to 100 percent,” Bichsel said before Game 1 on Thursday. “I prepared myself in Switzerland and Sweden and I’m ready to go.”
Bichsel was born in Switzerland and played pro hockey in Sweden, so he’s used to the bigger ice. However, he said he’s looking forward to North American rinks, which are about 15 feet narrower (100 feet internationally compared to 85 feet in North America).
“It is different,” he said. “You have more time in Switzerland or Sweden. But when you practice in that mode here, it gets quicker. You get used to it.”
Bichsel said he believes he can adapt.
“I think my style fits both ice surfaces,” he said. “I’m a big guy, so I can stop the play in the D zone. And then offensive, it’s going to be tighter, and you’ll have to move the puck faster, but I can shoot the puck, I can pass the puck. It’s just going to be quicker. I have to adapt to that.”
Bichsel’s numbers have been modest in Sweden, as he posted 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists) in 42 games with Leksands last year, but that is often the way of the Swedish Hockey League. While it is a process to develop skills for young defensemen, it’s much easier to collect points in North America.
“He was playing National Team games for Team Switzerland, and he was playing quite well,” Peverley said. “He skates extremely well and he makes good outlet plays. I’m sure he’s going to adjust pretty quickly. He’s a smart player and I think the smaller rink could actually help him.”
Bichsel said he will be patient with the process. He looked good skating on Thursday.
“I want to get into the season and focus on myself,” he said. “When I play my game, I think the points will come.”
Kyrou expressed a similar sentiment, but because he is a highly skilled defenseman, points might be a bigger deal. Listed at 5-10, 170, Kyrou will be considered “small” for an NHL defenseman, but he should be able to make up for that with speed, skill, and smarts.
“He’s got skill,” Peverley said. “He has incredible patience with the puck and sees the game differently than other players. We’re excited about the step he’ll take this year. When he runs a power play or walks the line or plays in the offensive zone, he’s always moving. Players like that are hard to check.”
Kyrou had 77 points (20 goals, 57 assists) in 64 games between Erie and Sarnia in the OHL last season, so he showed that skill can produce numbers. He said he’s simply focusing on playing the right way. He worked hard on improving his defensive play last season and hopes to become even better this year.
“He’s a dynamic player, he’s mobile, he can make plays with his feet,” said Texas Stars coach Neil Graham. “But what doesn’t get talked about as much is his defending attributes. He has a good stick and he defends the rush well with his stick. He’s going to have to learn to defend bigger bodies, especially in the corners, but that’s our job to help bridge those gaps.”
Kyrou said he understands the challenges he has but is used to them.
“It gets bigger each level, but I accepted that last year and I feel comfortable with the size I am, and that’s the big thing,” he said. “I do have to play a different way, but it’s something I focus on and make sure I’m prepared. It’s anticipating play, having a good stick, knowing your opponent. You have to capitalize on that.”
Grushnikov has faced his own challenges, but they are more off the ice. He came over from Russia two years ago to play in the OHL and didn’t speak any English. He was forced to immerse himself into a different culture in Hamilton, Ontario and found a way to battle through.
“It was a little hard for me,” Grushnikov said. “I can’t understand even what my teammates are talking about, so that was tough. But step by step it’s getting better. I lived two years in Canada. My billets and my teammates helped me with my English. I had nobody in Hamilton who spoke Russian, but I think that really helped me. I think when you have it when it is not easy, when it is a challenge, I think that can make it mean more. I feel more comfortable now, like a fish in water.”
Peverley said the Stars have great respect for what Grushnikov has done.
“He’s an extraordinary person,” Peverley said. “From where he came two years ago, where he couldn’t speak English and we were translating through Google Translate to where he is now, it’s really impressive. He’s in a great spot.”
Grushnikov is listed at 6-1, 205 and is more of a defensive defenseman. However, he said he works on his offense and is trying to expand his game. That said, he also wants to do what the coaches ask.
“I work all the time on offense and shooting, but sometimes my pucks don’t want to go in the net,” he said. “I want to be good at everything, but most important for me is playing really good defense. Keep working, win a battle, make good clean first pass, penalty kill, block shots, that’s my focus.”
If he can do that, then the Stars expect he will have a place somewhere in the lineup.
“We’ve had Grush two times in this tournament and then he joined us in Austin at the end of his OHL season,” Graham said. “He got into a playoff game, and to play a game in the American Hockey League in the second round of the playoffs, you can’t replicate that. It was important for him to really grab the offseason and have a good summer, and I think he did that. He’s ready for the next step.”
Game Notes: Dallas and Detroit tied for first place in the tournament last year and Dallas won on a tiebreaker, so this win held great significance. Detroit outshot Dallas, 34-27. Matěj Blümel led the Stars with four shots on goal. Blümel, Matthew Seminoff, Gavin White and Chase Wheatcroft scored goals for the Stars. Logan Stankoven, Francesco Arcuri and Jacob Murray had assists. Dallas plays Toronto at 5:30 Central Time on Friday.
Photo credit: Dave Reginek