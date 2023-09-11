FRISCO, Texas --The Dallas Stars announced Monday the roster and game schedule for the 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament, which will be held from Thursday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 17 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Michigan.
Stars announce roster, schedule for 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament
Dallas will send 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders for the annual tournament in Traverse City, Mich.
Below is the 2023 Dallas Stars Traverse City Tournament roster and schedule.
No.
Player
POS
HT
WT
Born
Birthplace
Shoots
2022-23 Team
54
Francesco Arcuri
C
6-1
200
6/13/2003
Toronto, Ontario
Left
Kitchener (OHL)
37
Oskar Bäck
C
6-3
210
3/12/2000
Karlstad, Sweden
Left
Texas (AHL)
60
Ben Berard
LW
6-0
192
2/13/1999
Duncan, British Columbia
Left
Cornell University (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)
25
Matěj Blümel
RW
6-0
200
5/31/2000
Tabor, Czechia
Left
Texas (AHL)
22
Mavrik Bourque
C
5-10
185
1/8/2002
Plessisville, Quebec
Right
Texas (AHL)
62
Justin Ertel
LW
6-2
195
5/27/2003
Kitchener, Ontario
Left
North Bay (OHL)
45
Brad Gardiner
C
6-1
184
3/6/2005
Barrie, Ontario
Right
Ottawa (OHL)
40
Kyle McDonald
RW
6-4
207
2/5/2002
Ottawa, Ontario
Right
North Bay (OHL)
46
Angus MacDonell
C
5-9
172
5/11/2005
Toronto, Ontario
Left
Mississauga (OHL)
49
Keaton Mastrodonato
C
6-0
205
9/24/2000
Powell River, British Columbia
Right
Canisius College (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)
43
Matthew Seminoff
RW
5-11
190
12/27/2003
Leesburg, Virginia
Right
Kamloops (WHL)
11
Logan Stankoven
C
5-7
170
2/26/2003
Kamloops, British Columbia
Right
Kamloops (WHL)
71
Antonio Stranges
LW
5-10
185
2/5/2002
Plymouth, Michigan
Left
Idaho (ECHL) / Texas (AHL)
48
Chase Wheatcroft
C
6-2
185
5/28/2002
Calgary, Alberta
Left
Prince George (WHL)
42
Tristan Bertucci
D
6-2
175
7/12/2005
Woodbridge, Ontario
Left
Flint (OHL)
6
Lian Bichsel
D
6-5
225
5/18/2004
Olten, Switzerland
Left
Leksands IF (SHL)
59
Artem Grushnikov
D
6-1
205
3/20/2003
Voskresensk, Russia
Left
Hamilton (OHL) / Texas (AHL)
38
Christian Kyrou
D
5-10
170
9/16/2003
Komoka, Ontario
Right
Sarnia (OHL)
67
Jacob Murray
D
6-3
198
4/11/2002
Mississauga, Ontario
Left
Kingston/Guelph (OHL) / Cincinnati (ECHL)
74
Gavin White
D
6-0
185
11/12/2002
Brockville, Ontario
Right
Peterborough (OHL)
52
Ben Zloty
D
6-0
180
2/24/2002
Calgary, Alberta
Left
Winnipeg (WHL)
31
Remi Poirier
G
6-2
210
10/6/2001
Farnham, Quebec
Left
Idaho (ECHL) / Texas (AHL)
40
Bryan Thomson
G
6-5
183
4/9/2002
Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Left
Lethbridge (WHL)
Thursday, Sept. 14
5:30 p.m. - Stars vs. Red Wings
Friday, Sept. 15
5:30 p.m. - Stars vs. Maple Leafs
Sunday, Sept. 17
10:00 a.m. - Stars vs. Blue Jackets
All times in CT and subject to change.
For more information about the 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament, click here.