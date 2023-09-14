Stars prospects get ready to play in Traverse City tournament

“That’s something that makes this tournament so unique,” said Texas Stars coach Neil Graham. “You have almost a playoff style intensity because players are fighting to earn a place or fighting to be seen by NHL scouts, and then you combine that with the fact you lack some of the in-season structure. There’s something raw about it, and that makes it both challenging and entertaining. You typically get a lot of high scoring games, and with that there is physicality, there’s intensity, there’s hits, there’s fights. It’s a great way to jump in.”