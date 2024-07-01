Stars sign Kole Lind to a one-year, two-way contract

Lind, 25, appeared in one regular-season contest with the Seattle Kraken during the 2023-24 campaign and recorded two hits. He skated in 69 regular-season games with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL), leading the team and sharing fifth in the AHL with 65 points (17-48—65). Among team leaders, he ranked first in assists (48), third in power-play goals (6) and shots on goals (171) and fifth in goals (17). Lind helped Coachella Valley reach the Calder Cup Final for the second consecutive season, finishing the postseason tied for seventh on the club with 11 points (5-6—11) in 18 contests.