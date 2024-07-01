Stars sign Kole Lind to a one-year, two-way contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club has signed forward Kole Lind to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.
The 25-year-old skated in 69 regular-season games with Coachella Valley, leading the team and sharing fifth in the AHL with 65 points
Lind, 25, appeared in one regular-season contest with the Seattle Kraken during the 2023-24 campaign and recorded two hits. He skated in 69 regular-season games with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL), leading the team and sharing fifth in the AHL with 65 points (17-48—65). Among team leaders, he ranked first in assists (48), third in power-play goals (6) and shots on goals (171) and fifth in goals (17). Lind helped Coachella Valley reach the Calder Cup Final for the second consecutive season, finishing the postseason tied for seventh on the club with 11 points (5-6—11) in 18 contests.
The 6-foot-1, 193-pound forward has appeared in 31 career NHL contests with Seattle and Vancouver, registering eight points (2-6—8). He has posted 232 points (88-144—232) in 313 career AHL contests with Coachella Valley, Charlotte and Utica. Lind has skated in 44 career Calder Cup Playoff games, all with the Firebirds, and has recorded 42 points (14-18—42). During the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, he ranked first among all skaters with 31 points (9-22—31) in 26 contests.
The native of Shaunavon, Saskatchewan was originally selected by Vancouver in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.