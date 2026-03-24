Dallas Stars sign defenseman Aram Minnetian to three-year, entry-level contract

Minnetian, 21, recently finished his junior season at Boston College (NCAA) where he recorded 11 points (2-9—11) and a plus-minus rating of plus-15 in 36 games. His 36 blocked shots this season tied for the team lead. On the international level, Minnetian tallied two assists through six games helping Team USA capture the gold medal during the 2025 U20 IIHF World Junior Championship. He also won the gold medal with Team USA during the 2023 U18 IIHF World Junior Championship, notching four points (1-3—4) in seven games, upholding a plus-minus rating of plus-16.