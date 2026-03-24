FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Aram Minnetian to a three-year, entry-level contract that will begin in 2026-27. Minnetian will report to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League (AHL) for the remainder of the year.
Dallas Stars sign defenseman Aram Minnetian to three-year, entry-level contract
The 21-year-old recently finished his junior season at Boston College where he recorded 11 points and a plus-minus rating of plus-15 in 36 games
Minnetian, 21, recently finished his junior season at Boston College (NCAA) where he recorded 11 points (2-9—11) and a plus-minus rating of plus-15 in 36 games. His 36 blocked shots this season tied for the team lead. On the international level, Minnetian tallied two assists through six games helping Team USA capture the gold medal during the 2025 U20 IIHF World Junior Championship. He also won the gold medal with Team USA during the 2023 U18 IIHF World Junior Championship, notching four points (1-3—4) in seven games, upholding a plus-minus rating of plus-16.
Prior to his time at Boston College, Minnetian, who stands at six-foot and 209 pounds, spent the 2022-23 season with the U.S. National Development Program (USHL), registering 31 points (7-24—31) and a plus-minus rating of plus-48 through 62 games played. In 111 career NCAA games, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey native scored seven goals and added 27 assists for 34 points.
Minnetian was originally selected by the Stars in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.