The Stars are currently having to battle the transition back from a European road trip, something that has historically confounded NHL teams, but they are doing so with the motivation that has carried them in recent seasons - avoiding an extended losing streak.
Stars return to Texas looking to get “back on track”
After a week-long stay in Finland, Dallas is getting back in the swing of things before diving into a busy schedule on tap
Dallas had a large turnout at an optional practice Tuesday, a good sign that everyone is ready to skate off the hangover from a seven-day trip to Finland and an 11-hour flight home on Sunday. Just as important, though, is the fact that the Stars lost both games to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. That means a lot to a team that has been very touchy about consecutive losses since Pete DeBoer took over as head coach in 2022.
“We’re not used to losing two games in a row, and I think the guys want to get this back on track,” DeBoer said after a spirited skate in Frisco.
The NHL Players Association dictated an “optional” practice on Tuesday before a mandatory skate on Wednesday, but after taking a full day off from travel on Monday, the Stars pretty much had full attendance. Only the players needing maintenance sat out, and even Tyler Seguin (who was held out of Saturday’s game) was on the ice.
“I don’t think anyone was happy with the results and what we saw today was a product of that,” DeBoer said.
The Global Series offers an interesting challenge as teams have to fly, participate in all manners of bonding and “sport selling,” and then play on back-to-back nights in a foreign arena. The challenge for Dallas was compounded by the fact the team had to meet the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, but the fact is the Stars have high aspirations and were hoping to test themselves in the games.
Dallas came out flat on Friday and got behind 6-2. It rallied back to make it 6-4, but there was a real disappointment in the performance. On Saturday, the Stars were a much better team, and you could say, statistically, the better team overall, but Florida got a strong goaltending performance and a big play from its depth players to go up 3-2 in the third period and eventually win 4-2.
“There are a lot of good little lessons in those two games about the level you have to play at and the detail you have to have in your game against the Stanley Cup champions,” DeBoer said.
Dallas was frustrated that it wasn’t able to cash in on some great scoring chances, but also disappointed that it entered the series allowing less than two goals a game and then watched the Panthers net 10 in the two-game set.
“When you’re playing teams like that, you’ve got to work to create offense,” DeBoer said. “And on the other side, you’ve got to work to defend, to keep them away from the net and to take care of their sticks, all of the little things.”
Matt Duchene, who had a goal and three assists in the two games, said this was a teaching opportunity.
“When we’re on it and we’re sharp on our details and our compete, we’re a hell of a team. And when we’re missing one of them, we’re a good team, we’re not a great team,” Duchene said. “That’s a lesson to take away. We expect wins here every game and we’ve just got to go home and take care of business.”
The Stars are 7-4-0 and in a good place to start the season. They now head into a more regular grind, as they play host to Chicago on Thursday followed by a two-game trip to Winnipeg and Pittsburgh. Then, it’s home/road, home/road through Thanksgiving before a packed December brings 14 games in 31 days.
As tough as that sounds, players say the routine can be good.
“We knew it was there, and we knew after that, it would be a grind,” forward Jason Robertson said of the Finland trip. “October was kind of a feeling out process. Then you kind of get these checkmarks - Thanksgiving, Christmas Break, All-Star Break, trade deadline - so it’s coming up rather quickly. I think Finland was one of those things where once we get over it, the whole season starts.”
And truth be told, the Stars have been good at the whole season these past two years. They had the second best overall regular-season record in the league in 2023-24, including a franchise-best road record. They are very good at being consistent and finding ways to avoid slumps. It’s been a hallmark of this team, and one that is often a point of pride and discussion.
“Hopefully, it lights a fire under us,” Duchene said after the Finland sweep. “It’s time to go home and ring off a few.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @MikeHeika.