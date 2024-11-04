Dallas Stars to host Military and Veterans Appreciation Night on Thursday, Nov. 7

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars will hold Military and Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Toyota on Thursday, Nov. 7 against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m.
Early arriving fans will receive complimentary Dallas Stars military caps courtesy of City Credit Union. A custom Hiring Our Heroes Toyota Tacoma will be featured during the first intermission, giving fans an opportunity to learn more about the program that connects the military community with American businesses. To learn more, please click here.
On PNC Plaza before the game, the United States Air Force Band of the West will perform beginning when the plaza events begin at 5 p.m. Additionally, fans can visit the Toyota Tundra and Tacoma display on PNC Plaza for the opportunity to register to win a 2025 Toyota Tundra.
The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have military-themed autographed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113 at American Airlines Center. The jersey auction will open Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. and close Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.
Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Thursday night, will benefit two North Texas organizations:
- Tragedy Assistance Programs for Survivors (TAPS): A nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources to all those grieving a death in the military or veteran community.
- United Heroes League: A nonprofit organization whose mission is to ensure that children of military members are afforded every opportunity to participate in sports.