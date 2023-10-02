FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by 21 players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 33 players (19 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders).
Stars reduce training camp roster
Loaned to Texas (AHL):
Francesco Arcuri
Artem Grushnikov
Christian Kyrou
Kyle McDonald
Matt Murray
Scott Reedy
Matthew Seminoff
Antonio Stranges
Gavin White
Released from ATO:
Ben Berard
Keaton Mastrodonato
Bryan Thomson
Benjamin Zloty
Released from PTO:
Christopher Gibson
Michael Karow
Curtis McKenzie
Jacob Murray
Placed on waivers:
Gavin Bayreuther
Nick Caamano
Fredrik Karlstrom
Derrick Pouliot