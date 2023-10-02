News Feed

Scott Wedgewood puts forth strong performance in net against Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars grab overtime win against St. Louis Blues

Dallas Stars push to keep special teams bar high

Dallas Stars address 3-on-3 strategy in preseason practice

The many ways to develop a Dallas Stars prospect

Dallas Stars look to be in a good place to start Pete DeBoer's second season

Dallas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster

Dallas Stars kick off preseason with 7-0 win over Arizona Coyotes

Dallas Stars prepared for first preseason matchup against Arizona Coyotes

Miro Heiskanen sets his eyes on James Norris Norris Trophy

Dallas Stars players fired up on first day of training camp

How the Dallas Stars will improve upon a record-breaking year

Player Profile: Nils Lundkvist

Dallas Stars Q&A with General Manager Jim Nill

Dallas Stars Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Dallas Stars finish NHL Prospect Tournament with win over Columbus Blue Jackets

Player Profile: Wyatt Johnston

Dallas Stars fall to Toronto Maple Leafs on Day 2 of the NHL Prospect Tournament

Stars reduce training camp roster

The training camp roster now consists of 19 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders

By Dallas Stars Communications
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by 21 players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 33 players (19 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders).

Click here to view the updated training camp roster

Loaned to Texas (AHL):
Francesco Arcuri
Artem Grushnikov
Christian Kyrou
Kyle McDonald
Matt Murray
Scott Reedy
Matthew Seminoff
Antonio Stranges
Gavin White

Released from ATO:
Ben Berard
Keaton Mastrodonato
Bryan Thomson
Benjamin Zloty

Released from PTO:
Christopher Gibson
Michael Karow
Curtis McKenzie
Jacob Murray

Placed on waivers:
Gavin Bayreuther
Nick Caamano
Fredrik Karlstrom
Derrick Pouliot

