Stars reduce training camp roster

Dallas' training camp roster now stands at 54 players, including 29 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders

By Dallas Stars Communications
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by six players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 54 players (29 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders).

Returned to Juniors:
D Tristan Bertucci (Flint Firebirds)
LW Justin Ertel (North Bay Battalion)
C Brad Gardiner (Ottawa 67’s)
C Angus MacDonell (Mississauga Steelheads)

Released from PTO:
LW Solag Bakich
G Brandon Halverson