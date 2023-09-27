FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by six players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 54 players (29 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders).
Stars reduce training camp roster
Returned to Juniors:
D Tristan Bertucci (Flint Firebirds)
LW Justin Ertel (North Bay Battalion)
C Brad Gardiner (Ottawa 67’s)
C Angus MacDonell (Mississauga Steelheads)
Released from PTO:
LW Solag Bakich
G Brandon Halverson