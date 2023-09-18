News Feed

Dallas Stars finish NHL Prospect Tournament with win over Columbus Blue Jackets

Stars finish tournament with win over Blue Jackets
Player Profile: Wyatt Johnston

Player Profile: Wyatt Johnston
Dallas Stars fall to Toronto Maple Leafs on Day 2 of the NHL Prospect Tournament

Stars fall to Maple Leafs on Day 2 of the NHL Prospect Tournament
Dallas Stars start NHL Traverse City tournament with win over Detroit Red Wings

Stars start Traverse City tournament with win over Red Wings
Dallas Stars prospects to play in NHL Prospect Tournament

Stars prospects get ready to play in Traverse City tournament
Dallas Stars Announce 2023-24 Regular-Season Broadcast Schedule

Stars announce 2023-24 regular-season broadcast schedule
DALLAS STARS ANNOUNCE SCHEDULE FOR 2023 TRAINING CAMP AT H-E-B CENTER AT CEDAR PARK

Stars announce schedule for 2023 training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Dallas Stars announce roster, schedule for 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament

Stars announce roster, schedule for 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament
Player Profile: Esa Lindell

Player Profile: Esa Lindell
Dallas Stars appear 12 times on NHL national broadcast schedule

Stars appear 12 times on NHL national broadcast schedule
Player Profile: Tyler Seguin

Player Profile: Tyler Seguin
Player Profile: Matt Duchene

Player Profile: Matt Duchene
Player Profile: Roope Hintz

Player Profile: Roope Hintz
Player Profile: Thomas Harley

Player Profile: Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars announce 2023-24 theme night schedule

Stars announce 2023-24 theme night schedule
Player Profile: Jamie Benn

Player Profile: Jamie Benn
Player Profile: Jason Robertson

Player Profile: Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars sell out lower bowl and platinum level following Western Conference Final appearance

Stars sell out lower bowl and platinum level following conference final

Stars announce 2023-24 training camp roster

The camp roster features 60 players, including 33 forwards, 20 defensemen and seven goaltenders

23TrainingCampRoster
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the club's roster for its 2023-24 training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The camp roster features 60 players, including 33 forwards, 20 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

Click here to view the full 2023-24 training camp roster

The Stars will open training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Thursday, Sept. 21 and will begin their preseason slate with an on-site game against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, Sept. 24. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is the home of the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Thursday, Sept. 21
9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. - On-Ice Session 1
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 2
1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 3

Friday, Sept. 22
9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. - On-Ice Session 1
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 2
1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 3

Saturday, Sept. 23
Community service events with the Central Texas Food Bank and Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Sunday, Sept. 24
5 p.m. - Arizona Coyotes at Dallas Stars

Please note: Times for all on-ice sessions are subject to change. All times CT.

