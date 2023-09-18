FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the club's roster for its 2023-24 training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The camp roster features 60 players, including 33 forwards, 20 defensemen and seven goaltenders.
Stars announce 2023-24 training camp roster
The Stars will open training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Thursday, Sept. 21 and will begin their preseason slate with an on-site game against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, Sept. 24. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is the home of the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Thursday, Sept. 21
9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. - On-Ice Session 1
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 2
1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 3
Friday, Sept. 22
9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. - On-Ice Session 1
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 2
1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 3
Saturday, Sept. 23
Community service events with the Central Texas Food Bank and Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Sunday, Sept. 24
5 p.m. - Arizona Coyotes at Dallas Stars
Please note: Times for all on-ice sessions are subject to change. All times CT.