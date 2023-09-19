Stars Q&A with General Manager Jim Nill

Q: You have been able to get deep in the playoffs in two of the past four seasons, losing to Tampa Bay in the bubble and to eventual champ Vegas last season. What does that mean for the organization?

Jim Nill: It shows that you’re making progress, that you’re in the process of what you need to do. Your goal is to win the Stanley Cup, so you want to be taking the right steps, and I think we are. We have a team that I believe can contend for the Stanley Cup. There are no guarantees, but you want to get to that place where you are consistently contending and then you hope that experiences like we have had in the playoffs will make you better.