First Shift: Stars look to lean into past experiences as series shifts to best-of-three

Key Numbers

77

After getting two assists Wednesday, Stars captain Jamie Benn moved into fourth all time in franchise history with 77 playoff points (27 goals, 50 assists). Benn sits two points behind Neal Broten for third place.

4-5

The Stars are 4-5 at American Airlines Center in the playoffs this year, getting outscored 25-26. However, they are coming off a 3-1 win in Game 2 against Edmonton.

5

Dallas ranks second in the playoffs in winning games when outshot by the opponent at 5. The Rangers have 7. Edmonton ranks second in wins when outshooting its opponent at 9. Florida leads with 10.