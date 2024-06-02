First Shift: With backs against wall, Stars look for strongest response of season

Key Numbers

23:52

Defenseman Thomas Harley is averaging 23:52 in time on ice, third most on the Stars. He also is tied for the lead in plus-minus at plus-8. Harley has not been called for a penalty in 18 games this postseason.

13

Edmonton leads the playoffs in scoring first with 13 times. The Oilers are 9-4 when scoring first.

4.25

Edmonton is second in home playoff scoring at 4.25 goals per game. The Oilers rank 12th in home goals against at 3.25.