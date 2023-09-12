Stars announce schedule for 2023 training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

A limited number of tickets for the Stars' preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday remain available for purchase here. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. prior to the game with paid parking available at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Early arriving fans are invited to greet members of the Dallas Stars as they enter the arena at 2:30 p.m. prior to the game, followed by in-game festivities with Dallas Stars public address announcer Jeff K, in-arena host Celena Rae, mascot Victor E. Green, and the Dallas Stars Ice Girls.