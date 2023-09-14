FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts, in conjunction with Bally Sports Southwest Senior Vice President and General Manager Steve Simpson, and Vice President and Market Manager of Cumulus Media, Dallas/Fort Worth Dan Bennett announced the club’s 2023-24 regular-season broadcast schedule. All 82 regular-season games will be broadcast with 70 of the team's 82 contests airing locally in high-definition on Bally Sports and streaming in the Bally Sports app. Fifty-three of those games air on Bally Sports Southwest, with 17 set for BSSW Extra.
Stars announce 2023-24 regular-season broadcast schedule
All 82 regular-season games will be broadcast with 70 of the team's 82 contests airing locally in high-definition on Bally Sports
Bally Sports Southwest returns for its 31st year broadcasting Stars telecasts, beginning with the club's regular-season opener against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. CT. All Stars games televised on Bally Sports Southwest and BSSW Extra are streamed on the Bally Sports app for fans who sign in through their pay-TV service or subscribe to Bally Sports+, a streaming stand-alone option. Fans can visit www.getmyhometeams.com for more information about availability of Bally Sports Southwest in their area and www.BallySportsPlus.com for further details about streaming subscriptions.
Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Josh Bogorad return as the broadcast duo for Dallas Stars television and radio broadcasts for the 2023-24 season. Reaugh embarks on his 27th season, with all but two seasons serving as the team's color analyst. Bogorad enters his sixth campaign as the club's play-by-play announcer and his 11th with the Stars broadcast team.
Bally Sports' comprehensive coverage includes Stars Live pregame and postgame shows. Brien Rea will return for his sixth season with the broadcast team alongside former Stars forward Brent Severyn, who returns for his 20th season in the position.
Reaugh and Rea recently received 2023 Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy Awards for their coverage of the Stars last season. Bally Sports Southwest’s broadcast of Jamie Benn’s 1,000th game was also named the best live sports program by the Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Along with the 70 announced contests airing on Bally Sports, the Stars will play 12 nationally televised games during the 2023-24 season. For a complete list of nationally televised games, please click here.
Sportsradio 96.7 FM and 1310 The Ticket enters its 15th season as the flagship radio home of Dallas Stars hockey and will broadcast all 82 regular-season games. Bruce LeVine and Owen Newkirk will co-host Dallas' pregame, intermission and postgame radio shows. The all-sports station broadcasts on both 96.7 FM and 1310 AM, and streams online at www.theticket.com.
All times and broadcast stations are subject to change. Please visit DallasStars.com for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.