Stars announce 2023-24 regular-season broadcast schedule

Bally Sports Southwest returns for its 31st year broadcasting Stars telecasts, beginning with the club's regular-season opener against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. CT. All Stars games televised on Bally Sports Southwest and BSSW Extra are streamed on the Bally Sports app for fans who sign in through their pay-TV service or subscribe to Bally Sports+, a streaming stand-alone option. Fans can visit www.getmyhometeams.com for more information about availability of Bally Sports Southwest in their area and www.BallySportsPlus.com for further details about streaming subscriptions.