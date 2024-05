Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn recorded two points (0-2—2) in Game 3 in Edmonton and now has points (2-6—8) in five consecutive games, including an active streak of three consecutive multi-point games. His two-point performance on Wednesday brought his career postseason total to 77 (27-50—77), surpassing Bobby Smith (76) for fourth place on the franchise all-time scoring list. He now sits two points shy of tying Neal Broten (79) for third. Benn leads the club with 11 assists and shares third on the club 15 points (4-9—15) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he leads playoff faceoff leaders (skater takes >15% of draws) with a 63.1% faceoff win percentage (106-for-168).