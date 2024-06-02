Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston scored the Stars' lone goal (1-0—1) in Game 5 against Edmonton on Friday night, becoming the fifth active player to score 10 goals in a playoff year at age 21 or younger. He has recorded goals in three consecutive games (3-0—3) and points in four consecutive games (3-2—5), sharing the lead among Stars skaters with three goals and ranking second with five points (3-2—5) in the 2024 Western Conference Final. Johnston leads the team and ranks second in the league with 10 goals and shares the team lead with 16 points (10-6—16) in the 2024 postseason