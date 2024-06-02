Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Find out how to watch or listen, and the latest stats on Game 6 of the Western Conference Final

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Western Conference Final: Game 6

When: Sunday, June 2 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Rogers Place

TV: TNT, truTV, MAX

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: American Airlines Center

Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
10-8 (6-2 Away)
11-6 (5-3 Home)
Power Play
21.4% (9-for-42)
34.7% (17-for-49)
Penalty Kill
71.4% (25-for-35)
93.5% (43-for-46)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Edmonton Oilers for Game 6 of the 2024 Western Conference Final Friday night at Rogers Place. This series marks the ninth time the clubs have met in the playoffs in franchise history and the seventh time since the Stars relocated to Dallas in 1993.
  • The Stars trail the Oilers, 3-2, through the first five games of the 2024 Western Conference Final. The Stars have gone 0-for-11 (0.0%) on the power play and 7-for-9 (77.8%) on the penalty kill.
  • Captain Jamie Benn leads Stars skaters with 7 points (1-6—7) in the Western Conference Final. Benn leads the club with 11 assists and ranks fourth on the club with 15 points (4-11—15) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he leads playoff faceoff leaders (skater takes >15% of draws) with a 62.3% faceoff win percentage (109-for-175).
  • Forward Logan Stankoven tallied a point (0-1—1) in Game 5 against Edmonton. He leads league rookies with three goals and eight points (3-5—8) in the playoffs.
  • Defenseman Thomas Harley recorded a point (0-1—1) on Friday night and has points (0-2—2) in consecutive games. He ranks second on the club and third in the league with 44 blocked shots, and he leads league defensemen with 14 takeaways in the postseason.

Records vs Edmonton🏒

All-time regular-season
All-time postseason

79-48-23 Overall | 45-20-11 Home | 34-28-12 Road

6-2 Series | 29-18 Overall | 15-10 Home | 14-8 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston scored the Stars' lone goal (1-0—1) in Game 5 against Edmonton on Friday night, becoming the fifth active player to score 10 goals in a playoff year at age 21 or younger. He has recorded goals in three consecutive games (3-0—3) and points in four consecutive games (3-2—5), sharing the lead among Stars skaters with three goals and ranking second with five points (3-2—5) in the 2024 Western Conference Final. Johnston leads the team and ranks second in the league with 10 goals and shares the team lead with 16 points (10-6—16) in the 2024 postseason

Western Conference Final Schedule 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Broadcast
Game 1: L 3-2
May 23
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 2: W 3-1
May 25
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 3: W 5-3
May 27
7:30 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 4: L 5-2
May 29
7:30 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 5: L 3-1
May 31
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 6
June 2
7:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 7
June 4
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX

