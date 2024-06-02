Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Western Conference Final: Game 6
When: Sunday, June 2 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Rogers Place
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: American Airlines Center
Find out how to watch or listen, and the latest stats on Game 6 of the Western Conference Final
Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
10-8 (6-2 Away)
11-6 (5-3 Home)
Power Play
21.4% (9-for-42)
34.7% (17-for-49)
Penalty Kill
71.4% (25-for-35)
93.5% (43-for-46)
All-time regular-season
All-time postseason
79-48-23 Overall | 45-20-11 Home | 34-28-12 Road
6-2 Series | 29-18 Overall | 15-10 Home | 14-8 Road
Forward Wyatt Johnston scored the Stars' lone goal (1-0—1) in Game 5 against Edmonton on Friday night, becoming the fifth active player to score 10 goals in a playoff year at age 21 or younger. He has recorded goals in three consecutive games (3-0—3) and points in four consecutive games (3-2—5), sharing the lead among Stars skaters with three goals and ranking second with five points (3-2—5) in the 2024 Western Conference Final. Johnston leads the team and ranks second in the league with 10 goals and shares the team lead with 16 points (10-6—16) in the 2024 postseason
Game
Date
Time
Location
Broadcast
Game 1: L 3-2
May 23
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 2: W 3-1
May 25
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 3: W 5-3
May 27
7:30 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 4: L 5-2
May 29
7:30 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 5: L 3-1
May 31
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 6
June 2
7:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 7
June 4
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX