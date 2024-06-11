Back-to-back: Nill’s accomplishments highlighted in GM of the Year award

The hard part is this is not the trophy Nill is seeking. He would love to win a Stanley Cup in Dallas (he was a part of four championships in Detroit), and that means he has to roll up his sleeves and get to work on next year (truth is, he’s already started). At the top of the to-do list is to try to get Chris Tanev signed. The right-handed defenseman was the exact right player at the right time when he was acquired in late February. Now, Nill has to see what the impending free agent wants at age 34. With the team light on right-handed defensemen, it seems the first order of business is to see if they can get Tanev under contract.