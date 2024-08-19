Player Profile: Matt Dumba

During the 2023-24 season, Dumba was among the Coyotes' leaders in hits and blocked shots

By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

Name: Matt Dumba

Number: 3

Age: 30

Birthplace: Regina, Saskatchewan

Height/Weight: 6-0, 181

2023-24 stats: 4 goals, 8 assists for 12 points in 76 games with Arizona and Tampa Bay

Contract: In first year of two-year contract that averages $3.75 million

Performance evaluation: Matt Dumba had a bit of a transition year in 2023-24. He parted ways with the Minnesota Wild after 10 seasons and signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes. He was acquired by Tampa Bay at the trade deadline and finished off the year (and playoffs) with the Lightning. His numbers were fine, as he was among the Coyotes' leaders in hits (150) and blocked shots (84), but he showed little impact on the offensive side of the game. Dumba had four goals and eight assists and had very little power play time. He averaged 20:04 in time on ice with the Coyotes, including 2:54 on the penalty kill, and that’s probably going to be his role with the Stars.

Expectations for 2024-25: Dumba has a great opportunity to give his career a boost this season. He was solid with Arizona and fine with Tampa Bay, but he could be better than that. The seventh overall pick in 2012, Dumba was a top four defenseman for the Wild and earned an `A’ in the process. He was seen as an intimidating force and a player who could change games with his hits. The guess is the right-handed defenseman will play on the second pairing with Esa Lindell, and if he does, he has the chance to stand in for Chris Tanev. Now, Tanev’s contract says that he is in a different echelon at this point, but Dumba is just 30 years old and has a chance to play on a very good team. He will definitely get time on the penalty kill with the departure of Tanev, Ryan Suter and Jani Hakanpää, so that should be a good entre into an important role on the team. Dallas has wanted to have a bit more of a nasty edge, and Dumba could bring that. He certainly has a great opportunity here.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @MikeHeika.

