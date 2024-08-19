Player Profile: Matt Dumba

Expectations for 2024-25: Dumba has a great opportunity to give his career a boost this season. He was solid with Arizona and fine with Tampa Bay, but he could be better than that. The seventh overall pick in 2012, Dumba was a top four defenseman for the Wild and earned an `A’ in the process. He was seen as an intimidating force and a player who could change games with his hits. The guess is the right-handed defenseman will play on the second pairing with Esa Lindell, and if he does, he has the chance to stand in for Chris Tanev. Now, Tanev’s contract says that he is in a different echelon at this point, but Dumba is just 30 years old and has a chance to play on a very good team. He will definitely get time on the penalty kill with the departure of Tanev, Ryan Suter and Jani Hakanpää, so that should be a good entre into an important role on the team. Dallas has wanted to have a bit more of a nasty edge, and Dumba could bring that. He certainly has a great opportunity here.