Player Profile: Logan Stankoven

Expectations for 2024-25: Stars fans will be excited to learn that the cutoff for rookie of the year eligibility is 25 games played in the NHL, and Stankoven had just 24 last season. That means Stankoven has a chance to become the first Stars player since Bobby Smith in 1979 to win the Calder Memorial Trophy. That should add some extra fun to the season. Stankoven averaged 14:40 in time on ice last season and played right wing on a line with Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn. Stankoven averaged just 1:16 in power play time and had one goal and one assist on the man advantage, and the guess is he will increase those numbers. With Joe Pavelski retiring, there is an opening on the power play and on the top line, and Stankoven should be a candidate to step in. While Stankoven still will have to show he can handle the added minutes and responsibility, you have to love what he has shown so far. He has a high motor and plays at full speed every shift. He was among the team leaders in puck possession (SAT percentage) at 58.1 percent, and he was plus-10 in just 24 games. The team was much better after his call up, and while that was a collective effort aided by the addition of Chris Tanev, Stankoven certainly played a role. The Stars are trying to transition forward with younger players and still stay competitive as one of the best teams in the league, and the presence of players like Stankoven, Johnston and Mavrik Bourque make that possibility very real.