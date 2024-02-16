A visit to Nashville seems the perfect place for the Stars to hold their “Mom’s Trip.”
Stars mom’s trip offers opportunity for reflection, gratitude and bonding
For the majority of Dallas players and staff, a trip to Nashville offers a chance for their moms to take a glimpse of pro hockey life
Not only is the Music City great for a little off-ice fun, it also can serve as the backdrop to a neat story. Matt Duchene was bought out by the Predators last season, and then signed with the Stars as a free agent in the summer. It was a tough transition and an important decision, and 52 games later, it seems like he’s been here for years.
That was the same experience for Matt’s mom Chris, who said she fit right in with her fellow Stars moms.
“It didn’t take us long. We found so much common ground,” Chris Duchene said of the bonding that has gone on in a couple of days.
When asked to compare it to her son’s assimilation to his new team, she said it truly reflects the open arms of the Stars franchise.
“It’s only been since October, that’s a very short period of time to be anywhere,” said Chris Duchene. “But you learn after you’ve been in a few places to take one day at a time. So far, it’s been great.”
Duchene said he draws a lot of his personality from his mom and dad, and that’s one of the things that makes these trips so much fun. You obviously know your teammates, but you get to see just how strong their relationships are with their parents.
“You definitely see the resemblance,” said goalie Scott Wedgewood. “Whether that’s how they look or how they act or move, it’s neat to see. It’s just been a lot of fun to be around the moms.”
Wedgewood and teammate Tyler Seguin grew up together in Ontario and also played on junior teams together, so Wedgewood’s mom Brenda and Seguin’s mom Jackie have known each other for years.
“They both get along so well,” Wedgewood said. “Jackie has been helping my mom, because she’s been around for so long here just like Tyler helped me when I got here. They’re both peas in a pod and they get along so well. They’re having fun, they’re hanging out, so it’s very nice to see.”
Wedgewood and his wife Brittany are expecting a daughter soon, so the goalie said they are in the perfect place to appreciate the whole “circle of life” moments that are going on right now.
“I look and we’re getting ready to bring our child into the world, and you look and think what it was like for our parents,” Wedgewood said. “The sacrifices they’ve made to allow us to follow our dreams. That’s what you want, and I think we can see it come full circle now.”
The Stars did a dad’s/mentor’s trip last season, but this is the first chance for many of the Stars’ moms to spend time with their sons on the road.
“A dad’s trip has been kind of a historical thing for a while in the league. It’s great that they’ve added the mom’s trips,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I think anybody that grows up in a hockey family knows that the moms do more than the dads do. It’s nice to recognize them. They never get recognized enough for what they do.”
Duchene credits both his parents, but said he has received a lot of great DNA from his mom.
“My mom is a really motivated, hard-working person,” Duchene said. “She grew up on a dairy farm and was milking cows before school and after with her five siblings and she still gets up at the crack of dawn. She taught me a ton of lessons in work ethic and discipline.”
And they can also bring a little bit of good luck. The moms were at the home game on Tuesday, and Nils Lundkvist had a key assist in a 4-2 win over Carolina.
“Usually when she’s here I usually score or have an apple,” Lundkvist said. “So it’s good to eat her food for a while. I’m happy she’s here.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.