First Shift: Oettinger aims to continue shining bright as Stars visit Predators
The All-Star goalie is on a career-long 6-game win streak and is playing some of his best hockey of the season as Dallas faces off with Nashville
It was all part of a plan.
Oettinger was named the Stars’ lone All-Star because of his career numbers and not because of his performance this season. When he went to the break, he ranked 48th in GAA at 3.04 and 47th in save percentage at .900. He entered the season with a career 2.42 GAA and a career .916 save percentage, so the first-half performance was disappointing, and Oettinger vowed to do something about it.
Three games into the second half, Oettinger has a 3-0-0 record with a 1.67 GAA and .957 save percentage.
“I think the goal was to go and enjoy the All-Star Game and then come back and find the level we all know he can play at down the stretch, because we’re going to need him,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said after a 4-2 win over Carolina on Tuesday. “That was the conversation and I think he’s done exactly that.”
Oettinger agreed. He had ankle surgery in the offseason and had to adjust to that. Then, he suffered a groin injury in December. As a result of fellow goalie Scott Wedgewood being able to hold the fort in his absence, Oettinger was able to take his time in returning to play. That said, he still allowed 16 goals in the four games heading into the break (winning three of those) and said he really wanted a reset in Toronto.
He got it, helping Team Matthews win the mini tournament and earning a good deal of confidence in the process.
“I feel like it, for sure,” Oettinger said when asked if he’s back in the zone. “I’m playing well and guys are playing well for me and doing the little things you need to do to win.”
That was clear on Tuesday as the Stars blocked 30 Carolina shots and helped keep the Hurricanes to the perimeter as much as possible. That said, Oettinger still had to be big. Protecting a one-goal lead in the third period, the 25-year-old netminder was down on the ice and made a fantastic glove save deep in his crease.
“I tried to squeeze it and it was so bouncy and it just squirted out to their guy,” Oettinger said of creating the rebound. “So I just threw a prayer over there and he shot it right into my glove. It’s just the bounces, you need that sometimes.”
It was more than that, DeBoer said. It was the kind of save the team needs as it plays tight games against high-caliber competition.
“It was a huge save, and we need Jake to do that for us – and Wedgy - down the stretch,” DeBoer said. “I think if you’re going to go anywhere, you’re going to need those big timely saves. You’re going to have those breakdowns. Good teams are going to expose you at different times. It’s just the way hockey is. I thought tonight our goalie was definitely a difference-maker.”
And the belief is the Stars will need that down the stretch and into the playoffs. Dallas ranks third in scoring at 3.66 goals per game but is 14th in goals against at 3.07. Last season, Dallas was third in GAA at 2.62, due in large part to Oettinger’s performance. If the team can get closer to that level of overall team defense, then the sky seems to be the limit.
“We’re going to score a ton of goals,” Oettinger said. “And if we keep the puck out of our own net, we’re going to be pretty good.”
Key Numbers
11-4-2
Dallas is 11-4-2 against Central Division opponents this season. Nashville is 10-5-0, including 2-1-0 against the Stars.
13
Stars forward Jason Robertson has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in a seven-game point streak against Nashville.
65
Dallas ranks third in second period goals at 65. Nashville ranks 29th in second period goals against at 65.
He Said It
“I think it’s awesome. They never get recognized enough for what they do, and I know the guys are excited to have them here.”
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on having moms and mentors at Tuesday’s home game and on the trip to Nashville.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.