Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Mason Marchment recorded a goal (1-0--1) Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, extending his point-streak (3-6--9) to seven games. His current streak is the longest of his career, surpassing his previous best of four games. Through 52 games this season, Marchment shares fifth on the club with 42 points (17-25--42) and ranks sixth with 17 goals. He shares the lead among Stars skaters and ninth in the league with a +21 rating, and he ranks third on the team with 61 hits and 30 takeaways.