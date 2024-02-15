Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 54: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators

When: Thursday, February 15 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena

TV: ESPN+ / Hulu

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators 
Record
33-14-6 (16-6-4 Away)
27-24-2 (14-14-0 Home)
Rank
72 Points (1st Central)
56 Points (5th Central)
Power Play
21.6% (33-for-153)
19.5% (36-for-185)
Penalty Kill
81.7% (134-for-164)
76.2% (128-for-168)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
3-6-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars conclude their four-game season series against the Nashville Predators Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The Stars have earned a record of 1-2-0 through the first three games against the Predators this season.
  • Dallas has won each of its last three games (3-0-0) against Nashville on the road and has earned at least a point in the standings in 12 of their last 14 road games (7-2-5) against them, dating back to Dec. 27, 2018.
  • Forward Jason Robertson leads Stars skaters with four points (1-3—4) through three games against Nashville this season. Robertson has recorded points (3-10—13) in each of his last seven games against the Predators, including each of his last three road games (0-3—3). He has earned a total of 22 points (9-13—22) in 19 career games against the Predators.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has recorded a point in each of his three games (1-2—3) against Nashville this season. He joined the Stars after playing four seasons with the Predators from 2019-23. In 249 games in a Predators sweater, Duchene tallied 197 points (84-114--197). He led Nashville in goals in each of his last two seasons with the club, including a career-high 43 goals and 86 points (43-43--86) in 2021-22.
  • Defenseman Jani Hakanpää leads Stars skaters with two goals (2-0—2) in the season series against Nashville. He has also tallied a team-leading 14 hits against Nashville this season, including a season-high eight hits against the Predators on Jan. 12.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (3-10—13, 7 GP)

Joe Pavelski (23-26—49, 65 GP)  

Matt Duchene (1-2—3, 2 GP)

Jamie Benn (16-26—42, 64 GP)

Thomas Harley (0-3—3, 2 GP)  

Matt Duchene (12-22—34, 37 GP) 

Tyler Seguin (1-1—2, 2 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Mason Marchment recorded a goal (1-0--1) Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, extending his point-streak (3-6--9) to seven games. His current streak is the longest of his career, surpassing his previous best of four games. Through 52 games this season, Marchment shares fifth on the club with 42 points (17-25--42) and ranks sixth with 17 goals. He shares the lead among Stars skaters and ninth in the league with a +21 rating, and he ranks third on the team with 61 hits and 30 takeaways.

