Game Day Guide: Stars at Predators

Game 54: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators
When: Thursday, February 15 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Bridgestone Arena
TV: ESPN+ / Hulu
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Thursday, February 15 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Bridgestone Arena
TV: ESPN+ / Hulu
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators
Record
33-14-6 (16-6-4 Away)
27-24-2 (14-14-0 Home)
Rank
72 Points (1st Central)
56 Points (5th Central)
Power Play
21.6% (33-for-153)
19.5% (36-for-185)
Penalty Kill
81.7% (134-for-164)
76.2% (128-for-168)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
3-6-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (3-10—13, 7 GP)
Joe Pavelski (23-26—49, 65 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-26—42, 64 GP)
Thomas Harley (0-3—3, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (12-22—34, 37 GP)
Tyler Seguin (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Forward Mason Marchment recorded a goal (1-0--1) Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, extending his point-streak (3-6--9) to seven games. His current streak is the longest of his career, surpassing his previous best of four games. Through 52 games this season, Marchment shares fifth on the club with 42 points (17-25--42) and ranks sixth with 17 goals. He shares the lead among Stars skaters and ninth in the league with a +21 rating, and he ranks third on the team with 61 hits and 30 takeaways.