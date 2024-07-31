Dallas Stars Foundation, Energy Transfer debuts new playground at Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space

About Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space

Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space was formed as White Rock UMC’s second campus. Following the resurrection and renewed life of a once-dying church, we have come to know that the revitalization of urban churches is best accomplished when we take time to know the hopes, dreams, and challenges of our neighbors. This simple idea is often lost in the midst of anticipating or projecting what neighborhoods lack. We know our future is grounded in radical hospitality and the willingness to trust that we are already at work in the neighborhoods we love.