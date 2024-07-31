Dallas Stars Foundation, Energy Transfer debuts new playground at Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars Foundation and Energy Transfer held a ribbon cutting event at a newly built playground at Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space in Dallas on Thursday, Aug. 1. The playground was created in partnership with Pro Players Foundation.
This marks the first community playground project at Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space by the Dallas Stars Foundation
"Owenwood is thrilled with the addition of our playground to our growing center, which is a vital enhancement that underscores our commitment to empowering our neighbors," said Owenwood Executive Director Jessica Hernandez. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Dallas Stars Foundation, Energy Transfer, Pro Players Foundation and Childs Play Inc. for their unwavering support and belief in our mission. Their generosity not only enriches our center but also reinforces to our community that they matter. We're forever grateful for their partnership and dedication to our cause."
"We've been so impressed by the programs offered at Owenwood," said Energy Transfer Vice President Vicki Granado. "It's truly a special place for families who live in East Dallas. We're proud that this new playground will support their dream of expanding their resources, and we're happy that these efforts have brought attention to the great work they do. We hope the playground is enjoyed for decades to come."
In addition to building a community playground or ball hockey court each season throughout the Metroplex, Energy Transfer's partnership with the Dallas Stars includes the Energy Transfer logo being featured on the helmets of all Dallas Stars skaters for regular season and postseason home games in 2024-25. The Dallas-based company is also an "Official Partner" of the team and has its branding assets across numerous Dallas Stars platforms and entities.
About Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space
Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space was formed as White Rock UMC’s second campus. Following the resurrection and renewed life of a once-dying church, we have come to know that the revitalization of urban churches is best accomplished when we take time to know the hopes, dreams, and challenges of our neighbors. This simple idea is often lost in the midst of anticipating or projecting what neighborhoods lack. We know our future is grounded in radical hospitality and the willingness to trust that we are already at work in the neighborhoods we love.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC).