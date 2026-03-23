Dallas Stars clinch berth in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fans that download, or currently have, the Official Dallas Stars Mobile App will have access to an exclusive presale for single-game tickets on Tuesday, April 7. Fans must have push notifications turned on within the app to take advantage of this special offer. Fans can also sign up for free Dallas Stars Insider emails at DallasStars.com/Insider to qualify for an exclusive presale opportunity for playoff tickets on Wednesday, April 8. Those subscribed to the Children's Health StarCenter Newsletter or Comerica Center Newsletter will also receive a presale during the afternoon of April 8.