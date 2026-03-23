Dallas Stars clinch berth in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin Saturday, April 18 with tickets scheduled to go on sale Thursday, April 9

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By Stars Staff

With the Los Angeles Kings losing to the Utah Mammoth on Sunday, March 22, the Dallas Stars have clinched a berth in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Stars are headed to the postseason for a fifth straight year, 21st time since relocating to Dallas in 1993-94 and 38th time in franchise history.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are scheduled to begin Saturday, April 18, but no date has been set for Game 1 of the Stars' First Round series. The 2026 playoffs at American Airlines Center will be presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Kia, and On Time Experts.

Single-game tickets for all Dallas Stars home games of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs go on sale Thursday, April 9 at 10 a.m CT at DallasStars.com. Dallas Stars playoff suites will be available for booking at a later date.

Fans that download, or currently have, the Official Dallas Stars Mobile App will have access to an exclusive presale for single-game tickets on Tuesday, April 7. Fans must have push notifications turned on within the app to take advantage of this special offer. Fans can also sign up for free Dallas Stars Insider emails at DallasStars.com/Insider to qualify for an exclusive presale opportunity for playoff tickets on Wednesday, April 8. Those subscribed to the Children's Health StarCenter Newsletter or Comerica Center Newsletter will also receive a presale during the afternoon of April 8.

As details become available such as the playoff schedule, bracket challenge, watch parties and other news, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.

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