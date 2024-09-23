FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts announced today that Michael Dixon has been appointed as the new radio host for the team’s pregame, intermission and postgame radio shows on Sportsradio 96.7 FM and 1310 The Ticket.
Dallas Stars appoint Michael Dixon as radio host
Dixon joins the Stars broadcast team alongside Daryl “Razor” Reaugh, Josh Bogorad, Brien Rea, Brent Severyn and Bruce LeVine
Dixon joins the Stars broadcast team alongside color analyst Daryl “Razor” Reaugh, play-by-play announcer Josh Bogorad, television analysts Brien Rea and Brent Severyn and radio analyst Bruce LeVine. His first game will be Wednesday, Sept. 25 against the Minnesota Wild, the lone preseason radio broadcast on The Ticket and the first day that the radio station will stream via the Victory+ platform.
A graduate of the University of Nebraska, Dixon served as the halftime/postgame host for SMU football on The Ticket during the 2024 season. Along with his responsibilities with SMU football, he served as the studio host for Duncanville football on Metro Sports DFW. Dixon is also a part-time sports anchor and reporter for The Ticket.
From 2019-2023, he worked as the Media Relations Manager for the Lincoln Saltdogs where he called all games on KFOR 1240AM along with handling play-by-play duties for the Melbourne Aces professional baseball club in Australia last season. He also spent 2017 and 2018 with the Cleburne Railroaders in a similar role and provided fill-in play-by-play for the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) during the 2022 season. Dixon is a 2013 graduate of LD Bell High School in Hurst, Texas.
Beginning this season, all regional Stars games will be on Victory+, a free direct-to-consumer streaming service created for fans. Victory+ will officially be available for download in the App Store, Google Play and major television streaming devices. The platform will ensure fans within the Dallas Stars regional territory (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas) can enjoy content on their preferred device. Fans outside the Stars regional territory will still be able to enjoy Victory+ to watch a robust menu of ancillary content provided by the team. For more information about Victory+, please visit VictoryPlus.com.