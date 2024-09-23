Dallas Stars appoint Michael Dixon as radio host

Beginning this season, all regional Stars games will be on Victory+, a free direct-to-consumer streaming service created for fans. Victory+ will officially be available for download in the App Store, Google Play and major television streaming devices. The platform will ensure fans within the Dallas Stars regional territory (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas) can enjoy content on their preferred device. Fans outside the Stars regional territory will still be able to enjoy Victory+ to watch a robust menu of ancillary content provided by the team. For more information about Victory+, please visit VictoryPlus.com.